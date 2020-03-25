2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6: Things You Need To Know

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero comes in three variants - B4, B6, and B6(O) and a new BS6 engine

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero SUV has been launched in India today. Priced at ₹ 7.76 lakh to ₹ 8.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the facelifted Bolero comes with new exterior styling, an updated cabin with new features, and now, the SUV also gets a new BS6 compliant mHawk75 diesel engine. The Mahindra Bolero is the best-selling model in the company's line-up, selling an average of 6000 units a month, and in 2019 alone the carmaker sold 69,656 units of the SUV. However, it was in a desperate need for a facelift and Mahindra has finally introduced it with the BS6 upgrade.

Here Are Things You Need To Know About The 2020 Mahindra Bolero:

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero comes in three variants - B4, B6, and B6(O), and with this, the SUV has finally adopted the company's more popular variant nomenclature, similar to models like the Scorpio, XUV300, and Marazzo. Earlier the Bolero's variants were classified as EX, SLE, SLX, and ZLX. All three variants are priced at ₹ 7.76 lakh, ₹ 8.42 lakh and ₹ 8.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The 2020 Mahindra Bolero get a new variant nomenclature and comes in three trims - B4, B6, and B6(O) Mahindra Bolero 8.66 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE The 2020 Bolero also comes with visual updates like - a new grille with vertical slats, a new headlamp cluster with neat partition, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The headlamps also come with static bending function. The SUV also gets new X-shaped front bumper with new foglamps, and ridges on the lower section that mimic the look of a skid plate.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 Facelift Spied The basic silhouette of the SUV remains unchanged, the 2020 Bolero does come with new side decals that give it a cleaner look. Mahindra offers the BS6 Bolero in three colours - Mist Silver, Lakeside Brown, and Diamond White, unlike the pre-facelift model that came in six colour options. The rear section too largely remains unchanged, however, the SUV does come with new clear lens taillamps. The front end of the BS6 Bolero sees significant changes, with new grille, new headlamps and a new bumper The new BS6 Bolero is based on the sub-4 metre Bolero Power+, however, it no longer used that suffix. The SUV comes with the same dimensions, measuring 3995 mm in length, 1745 mm in width, and 1880 mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2680 mm. The cabin too has been updated and now comes with new interior trim, featuring a 7-seater layout as before. Of course, the last row gets side-facing jump seats which are only big enough for children. However, they do not come with seatbelts, so if you are buying this as a personal car, it is better to fold the seats and use the extra boot space. On the features front, the 2020 Bolero comes with a new audio system Bluetooth, USB and AUX-IN connectivity, along with a digital display on the instrument cluster that offers vehicle data. There is a secondary display above the audio system that shows, time door ajar warning, and other alerts. The interior of the BS6 Bolero look more premium and the SUV also gets a bunch of safety systems as standard On the safety front, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 is equipped with features like dual airbags, high-speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear parking as standard. Under the hood, the 2020 Bolero comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine mHawk75 pumps out 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm while the peak torque output is 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.