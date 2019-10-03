Lexus India has introduced the 2020 RX450hL Luxury SUV with prices starting at ₹ 99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Lexus RX450hL is the seven-seater version of the RX450h already on sale in India and the luxury SUV gets a BS6 compliant hybrid powertrain under the hood. The new RX450hL can be differentiated by the extended length over the standard two-row RX, and gets a floating roof to reduce the visual bulk. The radical styling that sets the RX apart from conventional SUVs in this space continues to dominate the new version. The new seven-seater RX is available for bookings from this month across the company's dealerships.

Speaking on the launch, P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said “RX 450hL is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that offers luxury, space, quietness, craftsmanship and elevates the senses with every moment of the journey. The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests. We take the introduction of the new RX as our continued commitment to the Indian market and a valued addition to our existing line of offerings.”

The Lexus RX450hL is powered by the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that is now BS6 compliant. The Atkinson Cycle engine features Dual VVT-i and advanced D-4S fuel injection system that promises excellent performance coupled with high fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The big changes on the new RX450hL is to the suspension and increased body rigidity. The SUV uses high tensile strength steel and aluminium in its construction, along with spot welds and body adhesives, laser screw welding and more to improve rigidity, and the overall steering response and ride quality. The SUV also comes with Active Cornering Assist (ACA) and new redesigned shock absorbers with new Friction Control Device (FCD), all of which contribute better cornering and responsiveness.

Inside, the new Lexus RX450hL gets theatre-style seating that allows excellent visibility in each row. The model comes with a touchscreen display with the Lexus-original remote touch interface. The dashboard also integrates a new phone holder and USB port, while the infotainment system offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The system also offers voice control via native cloud connection and Lexus Navigation.

Other standout features do remain the same including the three-eye L-shaped LED headlamps with daytime running lights that create the signature Lexus arrowhead-shaped illumination, LED turn indicators and the trademark Lexus spindle grille. The new Lexus RX450hL will be taking on a number of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X7, Range Rover Velar in the segment, but it's the only hybrid powered model among the lot.

