Lexus India has launched the LC 500h in the country and it comes priced at ₹ 1.96 crore (ex-showroom India) . First showcased at the 2012 Detroit Motor Show as a concept, the LC 500h soon became a reality and took the form of a production version in 2017. Since then, the LC500h is on sale in 68 countries already and India will be the 69th to get it. 12,000 units of the LC500h have already been sold worldwide ever since its launch and with its introduction to new markets Lexus is looking to add more customers to its tally.

The LC500h will be positioned as a GT or Grand Tourer. India only gets the hybrid variant of the LC. It's sad that we miss out on the one with the V8 engine. Then again, given that Lexus India's portfolio currently boasts of majority cars getting hybrid powertrains, this move does not come as a surprise. The LC500h will get the 3.5-litre petrol engine which produces 295 bhp. There are two electric motors which produce 177bhp and there's a lithium ion battery for the energy to be stored. Now, total combined output stands at 354bhp and this translates into a 0-100 kmph time of just above 5 seconds.

India is the 69th market where the LC500h has been launched

The LC500h looks mad and devilishly handsome. Lexus has really turned a new leaf with its design. Up front, it gets the massive spindle grille, which is a family identity now, L-shaped DRLs and three LED headlamps, which blend well into the design. There's a bit of aggression on the face and the low hood makes it look as if it's closer to the ground and gives it a sports car like stance. The pinched waist, blackened C-Pillars and the creases to the side, add a lot of drama to the look. As you move to the rear, the LC500h gets wider and there's no doubt it looks stunning.

Given the price of the LC 500h, Lexus will take on the likes of the Jaguar F-Type and the Audi RS5 Coupe head on, but both these cars miss out on a hybrid powertrain which is a big take away for Lexus

