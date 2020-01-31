Lexus India today launched the made-in-India ES 300h in the country and prices start at ₹ 51.90 lakh. Prices for the ES 300h earlier started at ₹ 59 lakh but now thanks to local assembly of the product, Lexus has been able to keep the price in check. The ES 300h is available in two variants - Exquisite and Luxury. The top of the line Luxury variant is priced at ₹ 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom India). Taking inspiration from the larger Lexus LS 500h and improving on the design bits from the 6th generation, the new Lexus ES showcases a very typically flamboyant design language.

The Lexus ES300h is based on a brand new platform that is larger than its predecessor. The car is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower and 45 mm wider than its predecessors and gets a 50mm longer wheelbase too. The new platform also brings about new styling with an even larger and more chrome festooned grille along with distinct slashes on either side of the bumper giving it a very sporty appearance.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman of Lexus India said, "This new chapter is significant for Lexus and for our presence in India. Today's announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India."

Under the bonnet, the Lexus ES300h comes with a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder motor that is mated to a hybrid powertrain. The combined horsepower is rathed at 215 bhp, 15 more than its predecessor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. As the ES in India is available only with a hybrid power train, fuel economy is rated at an impressive 22.37 kmpl. In terms of safety, the ES300h gets 10 airbags and a host of electronic passive driver aids.

