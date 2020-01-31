New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Lexus ES 300h Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 51.90 Lakh

The Lexus ES300h is based on a brand new platform that is larger than its predecessor. The car is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower and 45 mm wider than its predecessors and gets a 50mm longer wheelbase too.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Lexus India today launched the made-in-India ES 300h in the country and prices start at ₹ 51.90 lakh. Prices for the ES 300h earlier started at ₹ 59 lakh but now thanks to local assembly of the product, Lexus has been able to keep the price in check. The ES 300h is available in two variants - Exquisite and Luxury. The top of the line Luxury variant is priced at ₹ 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom India). Taking inspiration from the larger Lexus LS 500h and improving on the design bits from the 6th generation, the new Lexus ES showcases a very typically flamboyant design language.

Lexus ES

69.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Lexus ES

Also Read: Lexus Starts Local Assembly In India

The Lexus ES300h is based on a brand new platform that is larger than its predecessor. The car is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower and 45 mm wider than its predecessors and gets a 50mm longer wheelbase too. The new platform also brings about new styling with an even larger and more chrome festooned grille along with distinct slashes on either side of the bumper giving it a very sporty appearance.

Also Read: Lexus LC 500h Launched In India

k9si3l8g

Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman of Lexus India said, "This new chapter is significant for Lexus and for our presence in India. Today's announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India."

0 Comments

Under the bonnet, the Lexus ES300h comes with a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder motor that is mated to a hybrid powertrain. The combined horsepower is rathed at 215 bhp, 15 more than its predecessor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. As the ES in India is available only with a hybrid power train, fuel economy is rated at an impressive 22.37 kmpl. In terms of safety, the ES300h gets 10 airbags and a host of electronic passive driver aids.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Lexus ES with Immediate Rivals

Lexus ES
Lexus
ES

Lexus ES Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 57.76 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 53.32 - 54.91 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 49.05 - 55.66 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.64 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Auto Expo 2020: Renault Likely To Showcase A New Subcompact SUV, Kwid Electric
Auto Expo 2020: Renault Likely To Showcase A New Subcompact SUV, Kwid Electric
2020 Lexus LC 500h Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.96 Crore
2020 Lexus LC 500h Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.96 Crore
KTM's BS6 Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.38 Lakh
KTM's BS6 Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.38 Lakh
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities