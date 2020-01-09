New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque To Be Launched This Month

Land Rover will launch the second-generation Range Rover Evoque in India on January 30, 2020.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is likely to get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines

Jaguar Land Rover India will be launching the 2020 Range Rover Evoque on January 30, 2020. First unveiled in November 2018, the second-generation Range Rover Evoque comes with new design and styling, taking inspiration from the Range Rover Velar. Furthermore, thanks to Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, the Evoque is now more spacious from the inside, while maintaining its compact proportion. In fact, even the cargo space has gone up by 6 per cent and there's 610 litres of space available and it goes up further to 1430 litres with the rear seats folded.

Also Read: Second Generation Range Rover Evoque First Drive

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is likely to get the same BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines that power the Jaguar XE that was launched in December 2019. In the XE, the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine makes 247 bhp and a peak torque output of 365 Nm. On the other hand, the diesel unit offers 178 bhp and a peak torque of 430 Nm. Both the engines are paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. There is also a mild-hybrid version with a 49-volt battery paired to the 1.5-litre Ingenium engine which churns out 197 bhp and develops a peak torque of 280 Nm.

iqqndouo

The new Range Rover Evoque gets 591 litres of boot space while ground clearance stands at 210 mm

Visually, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque looks more aggressive than before and the introduction of new slim LED headlamps and taillamps accentuate the vehicle's new design language. Like the Velar, the Evoque too comes with the flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic. It still oozes style and the vehicle's dramatic proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and wheel arches.

Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines which again reminds you of the Velar. The SUV comes with premium alternatives to leather, offering technical textiles like Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica suedecloth, as well as a Eucalyptus Textile and Ultrafabrics use recycled plastics and natural materials. The Evoque also comes with new technologies like the optional twin touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls, and cabin air ionization. The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature 'ClearSight Ground View' technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle's upper touchscreen.

