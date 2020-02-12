2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport: What To Expect

The new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport will rival the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE

Land Rover will launch the new Discovery Sport in India on February 13, 2020. It is a premium compact SUV which was first launched in 2014 as a replacement for the Freelander. The new Discovery Sport is built on the Evoque Transverse Architecture which will have provisions for an electrified powertrain as well. The new chassis is up to 13 per cent stiffer and gets rigidly-mounted sub-frames, thereby bettering the NVH levels as well.

We expect that the new Land Rover Discovery Sport will get an updated range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. We expect the P250 and the D180 engines to be introduced in India. The petrol engine will make about 250 bhp while the diesel will make about 180 bhp, as the names suggest. Both mills will be paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission and will get all-wheel drive as standard.

(The 2020 Discovery Sport comes with TouchPro Duo as standard)

The engine line-up could also include an electrified option with a mild-hybrid system with an engine-mounted integrated starter generator for gaining energy back which is lost during braking and deceleration. At speeds below 18 kmph, the engine is designed to shut off when the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration.

(The 2020 Discovery Sport will have a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel Ingenium engines)

As far as design is concerned, the new Discovery Sport gets new bumpers at both ends and the grille design is new too. Cues such as the clamshell bonnet, rising belt-line and the roofline stay more or less similar. The design of the headlamp cluster is new too. Inside, the dashboard sees a redesign and the centre console is completely new too. There's a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with capacitive switches, an easy-to-read instrument cluster and a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, all of which are now standard. The SUV will also have 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, an updated Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Land Rover will be offering a bunch of driver assistance systems on all variants, which include adaptive cruise control with steering assist, which centres the vehicle in the lane based on road markings as well as maintains a following distance from the vehicle in front. Other assistance technologies include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and driver condition monitor.

