The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has been launched in India today, and the SUV has priced at ₹ 57.06 lakh to ₹ 60.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The second-gen model made its global debut in May 2019 and is offered in two variants - S and R-Dynamic SE. The new-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport is built on the Jaguar Land Rover's Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) platform, which currently also underpins the second-generation Range Rover Evoque, which was launched in India in January 2020. The new chassis is up to 13 per cent stiffer and gets rigidly mounted sub-frames, thereby bettering the NVH levels as well.

Visually, the new-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with sharper design and styling cues with a lot of black detailing. While the grille design remains unchanged it is now all-black and flanked by a sleeker set of LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper design looks all new, especially because of the new vertically positioned air intakes with muscular lines, the central air is bigger with glossy black elements and black skid plate instead of silver once on the previous model. The black wheel arch claddings have been replaced by body coloured panels, and now the SUV features new alloy wheels. The SUV is also 7mm shorter compared to its predecessor.

The Discovery Sport also comes with an updated rear section with new LED taillamps with a clear glass and black detailing, which are connected by black panel with also sports the number pate housing and the Land Rover logo. The Discovery lettering is positions above as always. The SUV also gets set rear bumper more black elements and a diffuser. The SUV also comes in a new Red-Black dual tone paint scheme.

As for the cabin, it continued to be a 5+2 seater but the dashboard has been redesigned and the centre console is completely new too. There's a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with capacitive switches, an easy-to-read instrument cluster and a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, all of which are now standard. The SUV will also have 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, an updated Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it gets wireless charging. Land Rover will be offering a bunch of driver assistance systems on all variants, which include adaptive cruise control with steering assist, which centres the vehicle in the lane based on road markings as well as maintains a following distance from the vehicle in front. Other assistance technologies include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and driver condition monitor.

Under the hood, the Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with the new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel Ingenium engines - P250 and D180 engines. The petrol engine comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and is tuned to make 245 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel version belts out 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

