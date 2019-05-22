2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Details Out

The new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport will be launched later in 2019 in international markets

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the 2020 Discovery Sport compact premium SUV and it will be launched in the international markets later this year. According to the company, the new 2020 Discovery Sport strikes a balance between a bold evolution of the original design and the familiarity that comes with no-compromise capability. The trademark design, including the clamshell hood, rising beltline and tapered roof are still very much part of the SUV, but there is an evolution to the design and it's certainly looks bolder than before. It gets new front and rear bumpers, grille design and LED lights, which makes it look both sporty and sophisticated.

The 2020 Discovery Sport carries the same design cues as its predecessor but gets a bolder grille, updated headlamps

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the 2020 Discovery Sport provides greater versatility and refinement with a new body that is 13 percent stiffer than its predecessor and, together with rigidly-mounted subframes, and the company says that it is now quieter thanks to reduced noise and vibration intrusion into the cabin.

Inside, the spacious 5+2 interior has been transformed with a completely new infotainment interface and the latest connectivity, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations. A new powertrain lineup for 2020 now includes the electrified option of a 48-volt 296 horses developing mild-hybrid (MHEV) engine. The hybrid system uses an engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator to harvest energy normally lost during deceleration and stores it in an under-floor battery. At speeds below 18 kmph, the engine is designed to shut off when the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration.

The 2020 Discovery Sport is built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer said, "Building on the success of the original Discovery Sport, this beautifully proportioned vehicle has been refined, enhancing its characterful exterior which compliments the engaging nature of the interior space,"

Customers can choose from 12 premium exterior paint colours and the option of a black contrast roof. All S, SE and HSE models feature silver atlas detailing on the grille, tailgate finisher and badging scripts, while purposeful R-Dynamic vehicles feature Shadow Atlas exterior accents, contrast stitching on the steering wheel and branded treadplates inside.

The 2020 Discovery Sport comes with the TouchPro infotainment system as standard, while there's wireless charging available up front

The new centre console and introduction of more premium materials throughout adds a bit of refinement. There's a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with capacitive switches, an easy-to-read instrument cluster and a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, all of which are now standard.

New seats across each of the three rows provide improved comfort and versatility, thanks to the second row 40:20:40 split fold and slide functionality, boosting the possible number of seat combinations to 246. Massage functionality is now also offered for the first time on Discovery Sport in the front row providing improved comfort.

The 2020 Discovery Sport now gets new cup holders and repositioned storage spaces for third-row passengers, while USB and 12-volt charge points (in total, six and three, respectively) are located throughout the cabin. Front row occupants get to use wireless charging for compatible devices. There's also a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, an advanced and responsive Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment, fitted standard, which is also available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2020 Discovery Sport gets the 'ClearSight Rear View' which transforms the rear view mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button

Alongside a new key fob design, owners can add a powered tailgate and the Land Rover Activity Key - all intended to streamline the customer experience. These are available with a series of accessory packs that offer added functionality to the vehicle practicality, connectivity, driver assistance and parking. All-new optional Pet Pack accessories are designed to improve the Discovery Sport experience for owners and pets, alike.

A new smart rear view mirror, first debuted on the new Range Rover Evoque, called 'ClearSight Rear View' is also available on the Discovery Sport for the first time; transforming the rear view mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button to display a rear-facing camera feed onto the mirror ensuring the driver's view remains unrestricted by passengers or large items in the back. The new system also provides a wider 50-degree field of vision using a camera positioned above the rear window and delivers clearer visibility in low light conditions. Another new technology called 'ClearSight Ground View' has also been introduced to help drivers navigate high city curbs or tackle rough terrain by projecting camera imagery that offers a virtual 180-degree view beneath the vehicle onto the central touchscreen. This is the realization of 'Transparent Bonnet' technology, first previewed by Land Rover in 2014.

A suite of advanced driver assistance systems is offered across all models, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, which centers the vehicle in the lane based on road markings as well as maintains a following distance from the vehicle in front. Other available advanced driver assistance technologies include Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Driver Condition Monitor.

Of course, the company will launch the car in India but it won't be this year. Land Rover will look at the second half of 2020 to bring this car into the Indian market.

