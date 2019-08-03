New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Land Rover Defender Tested In The Sand Dunes Of UAE

All-terrain experts from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have put the upcoming Defender through its paces in the latest stage of its global testing programme.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
All-terrain experts from IFRC put the Land Rover Defender through its paces.

Highlights

  • All-terrain experts from IFRC tested the Land Rover Defender.
  • The Land Rover Defender tested on Sand Dunes.
  • Fleet experts also took the Defender on UAE's tallest mountain.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender will be making its first public appearance at the end of this year and the prototype has been put to rigorous tests before we get to see the productions car. Recently, all-terrain experts from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have put the upcoming Defender through its paces in the latest stage of its global testing programme. The prototype vehicle was sent to IFRC's global fleet base in Dubai where Land Rover's engineers demonstrated both on and off-road capabilities of the Defender to the fleet experts.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Now Listed On The Carmaker's India Website

Land Rover

Land Rover Cars

Range Rover

Range Rover Sport

Discovery Sport

Range Rover Evoque

Discovery

Range Rover Velar

hs2ffsmo

The Land Rover Defender was tested on the desert sand dunes and winding roads of Jebel Jais highway.

Finally, the fleet experts took charge of the wheel to test the SUV themselves on the desert sand dunes and winding roads of Jebel Jais highway before taking it up the tallest mountain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After experiencing the Defender, Ilir Caushaj, IFRC's Team Lead for Global Fleets and Logistics, said, "The Red Cross supports millions of people in crisis every year, working in almost every country in the world. We operate in some of the most hard-to-reach places on earth, often working in very difficult terrain, so our teams have to be able to cope with anything. That's why we're proud to have partnered with Land Rover since 1954, and to be putting their new Defender to the test, as together they help us reach vulnerable communities in crisis, whoever and wherever in the world they are."

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone

arla24ag

The IFRC fleet experts also took the Defender on the tallest mountain of in UAE.

0 Comments

The test in Dubai also renews Land Rover's global 65 yearlong partnership with the IFRC . In 1954, the first specially adapted Land Rover entered service in the region as a mobile dispensary. The IFRC fleet experts tested the Defender in soft sand in the rolling dunes of the desert, where the prototype took on steep ascents, demanding side slopes and blind crests. With over 40-degrees, the iconic hairpins of the Jebel Jais highway were the next destination, as the Defender demonstrated its on-road dynamics, scaling altitudes of nearly 2.000 m. So far, prototype models have covered more than 1.2 million kilometres of testing, including a week-long initiative with wildlife conservation charity Tusk, in Kenya, and a dynamic appearance on the famous hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover

Popular Land Rover Cars

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Issues Recall For Over 50,000 Units
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Issues Recall For Over 50,000 Units
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield India Monthly Sales Fall Below 50,000 For The First Time In 3 Years
Royal Enfield India Monthly Sales Fall Below 50,000 For The First Time In 3 Years
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities