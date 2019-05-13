New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex- Prince Harry will first see the prototype car which will be then driven by the participants in one of thestages of the competition.

View Photos
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is wrapped in a special camouflage which has Invictus Games prints.

Highlights

  • Prince Harry will first see the prototype of the 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • It is wrapped in a special camouflage which has Invictus Games prints
  • The new Defender will make its first public appearance later this year.

The Defender has been a long-standing product in Land Rover's line-up and the British carmaker is gearing up to introduce a brand-new model. Albeit, before presenting it to the world, Land Rover has plans to get it driven by some staunch personnel who have been bruised fighting for their nation. Jaguar Land Rover is an official partner of the fifth Invictus Games where wounded and injured soldiers of the British Army (including especially abled) participate for the top medal.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone

Land Rover

Land Rover Cars

Range Rover

Discovery Sport

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Sport

Discovery

Range Rover Velar

The Duke of Sussex- Prince Harry will first see the prototype car which will be then driven by the participants in one of the stages of the competition. The Land Rover Defender seen in the latest images is also wrapped in a special camouflage which has Invictus Games prints. Excited about the upcoming event, Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer- Jaguar Land Rover said, "Everyone at Jaguar Land Rover is hugely passionate about the Invictus Games. We are delighted to continue as Presenting Partner for 2020. Having been to the US, Canada and Australia, we are excited to welcome this inspirational event back to Europe. I am so proud the competitors will be among the first people in the world to drive the new Defender when they compete in the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge in The Hague."

Also Read: Land Rover Teases New Gen Defender; Global Reveal In 2019

n1gl0fpg

The new model is expected to make its first public appearance later this year.

0 Comments

The 2020 Land Rover Defender had completed 1.2-million km test landmark last month. The new model is expected to make its first public appearance later in this year after it will pass over 45,000 individual tests. It will be offered in two wheelbase options and will be powered by the tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel engine. A plug-in-hybrid variant is also under consideration.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
TAGS :
2020 Land Rover Defender Land Rover Defender Land Rover Defender 4x4 Land Rover Defender Special Edition Land Rover Defender Road Test Next-Generation Defender Defender 4x4

Latest News

2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure: Price Expectations
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Spied Testing For The First Time
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Spied Testing For The First Time
Formula E: Vergne Wins Monaco e-Prix; First Podium For Massa
Formula E: Vergne Wins Monaco e-Prix; First Podium For Massa
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Global Debut On May 23
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Global Debut On May 23
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images & Specifications Leaked
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images & Specifications Leaked
Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
David Beckham Receives A 6 Month Driving Ban For Using Mobile Phone Behind The Wheel
David Beckham Receives A 6 Month Driving Ban For Using Mobile Phone Behind The Wheel
Ferrari Considering Netflix And esports Involvement
Ferrari Considering Netflix And esports Involvement
Volvo Cars Could Cut Several Hundred Jobs
Volvo Cars Could Cut Several Hundred Jobs
Growth Rate Of The Automobile Sector Keeps Changing Every Month: Nitin Gadkari
Growth Rate Of The Automobile Sector Keeps Changing Every Month: Nitin Gadkari
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrian Metge Strengthen Lead; Gaurav Gill Drops To P8 On Day 3
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrian Metge Strengthen Lead; Gaurav Gill Drops To P8 On Day 3

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Land Rover Cars

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 91.03 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Harrier Becomes The Official Partner For The IPL 2019
Tata Harrier Becomes The Official Partner For The IPL 2019
Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure: Price Expectations
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities