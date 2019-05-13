2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games

The Defender has been a long-standing product in Land Rover's line-up and the British carmaker is gearing up to introduce a brand-new model. Albeit, before presenting it to the world, Land Rover has plans to get it driven by some staunch personnel who have been bruised fighting for their nation. Jaguar Land Rover is an official partner of the fifth Invictus Games where wounded and injured soldiers of the British Army (including especially abled) participate for the top medal.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone

#LandRover are once again proud to be Presenting Partners of the #InvictusGames, where competitors will be among the first in the world to drive new #DEFENDER in a driving challenge, competing for the opening medals of the Games. See more: https://t.co/tZew0eWeCJ @InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/Ftdedf3iM5 — Land Rover (@LandRover) May 9, 2019

The Duke of Sussex- Prince Harry will first see the prototype car which will be then driven by the participants in one of the stages of the competition. The Land Rover Defender seen in the latest images is also wrapped in a special camouflage which has Invictus Games prints. Excited about the upcoming event, Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer- Jaguar Land Rover said, "Everyone at Jaguar Land Rover is hugely passionate about the Invictus Games. We are delighted to continue as Presenting Partner for 2020. Having been to the US, Canada and Australia, we are excited to welcome this inspirational event back to Europe. I am so proud the competitors will be among the first people in the world to drive the new Defender when they compete in the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge in The Hague."

Also Read: Land Rover Teases New Gen Defender; Global Reveal In 2019

The new model is expected to make its first public appearance later this year.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender had completed 1.2-million km test landmark last month. The new model is expected to make its first public appearance later in this year after it will pass over 45,000 individual tests. It will be offered in two wheelbase options and will be powered by the tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel engine. A plug-in-hybrid variant is also under consideration.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.