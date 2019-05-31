2020 Land Rover Defender Is Now Listed On The Carmaker's India Website

The upcoming next-generation 2020 Land Rover Defender has been recently added to the carmaker's India website with the "Coming Soon" title. Slated to make its global debut sometime later this year, the new-gen Land Rover Defender is currently undergoing the final stages of development. In fact, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said that by the time the new-gen model of its iconic SUV is ready for its world premiere, it will have passed more than 45,000 individual tests in some of the most extreme environments across the world. Last month, in April Land Rover, has announced that the 2020 Defender has already breached the 1.2-million-kilometre testing landmark.

The new Land Rover Defender has been added to the India website with the 'Coming Soon' tag

So far, we have only got to see the image of the prototype model covered in camouflage, and the same can be seen here. Codenamed as L663, the new-gen Land Rover Defender continues to feature its signature boxy and butch SUV silhouette. Similar to some of the early generation models, the new-gen Land Rover Defender is also expected to come in two wheelbase options - a shorter one badged as 90 and a longer one badged as 110. And the prototype models give us a glimpse of both in the images. In fact, the smaller version will be a three-door model, while the longer one will be a 5-door SUV.

Land Rover Defender will be offered in 3-door and 5-door options, with short and long wheelbase respectively

As for the visual bits, the styling and exterior features of the SUV are still very much under the raps, literally, save for the fat five-spoke black alloy wheels, and the larger ORVMs. The SUV will also come with full-LED headlamps, a beefy bumper with large aircon vents, larger ORVMs, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel among others.

Land Rover Defender will have passed more than 45,000 individual tests before its official debut

Engine options are still unknown, however, it's possible that the SUV might get the carmakers tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Ingenium family under the hood. Furthermore, the new Defender is also likely to see the addition of a hybrid motor, sometime in the future of the SUV's lifecycle.

