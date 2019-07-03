New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Land Rover Defender 130 Will Get Three-Row Seating

Land Rover will launch the 2020 Defender in three iterations and two wheelbase options.

View Photos
The upcoming Land Rover Defender will be an eight seater.

Highlights

  • The Land Rover Defender 130 will be an eight-seater.
  • The Defender 130 will also be the longest variant.
  • However, it's wheelbase will correspond with the 110 variant.

The upcoming Land Rover Defender is one of the most anticipated launches of the year and we are getting to know more about it as we are heading close to its reveal. The Land Rover Defender is one of the cult brands and the company wants to make sure that the new model is relatable to its predecessor. The company recently conducted a conference from where a set of images have surfaced online. The documents confirm that the Defender will be offered in three sizes and there will be one variant with eight-seat configuration.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted Testing At The Nurburgring Circuit

Land Rover

Land Rover Cars

Range Rover

Discovery Sport

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Velar

Discovery

5c04r7i8

The Defender 130 variant being an eight-seater will be the longest, measuring at 5100 mm.

The 2020 Defender will be offered in three iterations 90, 110 and 130. All the three iterations will be different in length and the 130 variant will be designed to seat eight passengers. The Defender 90 will be the shortest in length measuring at 4323 mm with a 2587 mm long wheelbase, while the 110 variant will be considerably bigger measuring at 4758 mm and the wheelbase will be 3022 mm long. The 130 variant being an eight-seater will be the longest, measuring at 5100 mm, however, the wheelbase will be equivalent to the 110 variant measuring at 3022 mm.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Now Listed On The Carmaker's India Website

The next-gen Land Rover Defender has been designed and developed at Land Rover's Gaydon design, engineering and testing facility in the UK. However, its production will take place at Land Rover's new manufacturing plant in Nitra, Slovakia. Other than the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines, the new Defender is also expected to get the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which recently made its way to the Range Rover Sport. Land Rover may also launch the Defender with a Hybrid variant.

0 Comments

Source: Disco4.Com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover

Popular Land Rover Cars

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities