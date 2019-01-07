New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased

The Huracan Evo is likely to continue using its signature 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, which currently belts out 602 bhp in the all-wheel-drive

We only get to see the rear of the 2020 Huracan facelift.

We've told you just a couple of days ago, that Lamborghini is all set to ring in the new facelift of the Huracan. The company, in fact, even teased the car in a couple of pictures. Now, we get to see the car in its entirety; well almost. We only get to see the rear of the 2020 Huracan facelift. However, we now know that it will be called the Huracan Evo. Just like before, the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based company released the teaser on its smartphone app which is reserved to customers. But the rear of the car, that has been teased, reveals a lot about the car already.

Lamborghini Huracan

3.49 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Lamborghini Huracan

The first thing that strikes you is the new suffix that the Huracan gets, 'Evo' and by that it's evident that you're not dealing with a very special LP610-4. The rear picture of the car, gives us an insight into the reworked exhaust system of the car. It gets the dual tips which brings us back to the hardcore version of the Huracan - the Performante. The new exhaust finishers are placed on either side of the license plate. This, on the Performante, is positioned a bit lower on the bumper.

n6cc7gs4

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo will carry forward the aggressive looks of the supercar 

There's another thing that we noticed, there's no massive rear spoiler. It's a subtle one, placed right above the brake light. Performance too is likely to receive a considerable boost, with a possible bump in power output as well. The Huracan Evo is likely to continue using its signature 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, which currently belts out 602 bhp in the all-wheel-drive (AWD) Huracan LP 610-4 and 572 bhp in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Huracan LP 580-2 model. Lamborghini is expected to update both the models simultaneously, so expect a boost of at least 10 more horses, for both the options.

6kk3it18

The company has already teased the new, sleeker looking headlamps of the Huracan Evol 

0 Comments

The cabin is also said to be receiving an update, and word is that the updated Huracan will get a new larger touchscreen display, which will aid in eliminating most of the physical buttons on the centre console. We expect the Huracan Evo to hit the Indian markets too as Lamborghini has received a good amount of traction with the Huracan and even the Urus in India. We'll tell you more very soon.

Lamborghini Huracan Huracan Evo Lamborghini Huracan Evo Huracan Lamborghini India Huracan facelift

