2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Could Feature Radar-Assisted Tech

A spy shot of the upcoming 2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure reveals that the new model could be the first production motorcycle to feature radar-assisted technology offering safety systems.

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure could be the first motorcycle to feature radar technology

Highlights

  • New 1290 Super Adventure to be unveiled at the EICMA 2019
  • Radar-assisted technology to debut on 2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure
  • Long list of hi-tech electronics on new 1290 Super Adventure

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure could be the first motorcycle in the world with radar-guided cruise control. The new 1290 Super Adventure, which is expected to make its official debut later this year, will sport a Bosch radar system, which led to the distinctive front end styling of the range-topping adventure bike from the Austrian brand. As the name suggests, the engine will probably have the same 1,301 cc capacity as the current model, but will likely be re-tuned to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations.

The fairing has a distinctive opening where the radar sensor will be placed

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure features a slightly oversized headlight and dominates the bike's front end. But it's more than just a styling exercise, in these days of smaller LED-based headlight units. Most of the fairing's frontal area is covered in glass, but there seems to be a mid-range radar sensor tucked into a small arch-shaped cutout on the tip of the bike's nose. Also expected are the latest electronics, including cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control and riding modes.

The radar will power the adaptive cruise control, and will also be linked to the bike's ride-by-wire throttle system and ABS. So, expect the bike to automatically accelerate and gently brake to keep pace with traffic ahead of it. The system is also expected to provide a warning to the rider of vehicles ahead suddenly brake to slow or stop. The rear-facing radar is expected to give similar warnings to the rider in case of a fast approaching vehicle from behind, and also act as a blind-spot monitoring system. KTM however, won't be alone in debuting radar-based advancer rider assist systems. Ducati has already announced that by 2020, several models from the Italian brand will feature radar-assisted technology.

