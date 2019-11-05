New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2019: 2020 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled With More Technology

New Euro 5 compliant Kawasaki Z900 announced for 2020, with updated electronics suite and new colours.

| Updated:
2020 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled with updated electronics and Euro 5 compliant engine

Highlights

  • 948 cc, in-line four engine makes 124 bhp, 98.9 Nm
  • New Kawasaki Z900 is now Euro 5 compliant
  • New electronics suite includes riding modes, and traction control
The new 2020 Kawasaki Z900 has been unveiled featuring new technology and a Euro 5 compliant engine. The 2020 Z900 gets a completely new electronics suite, with three-level traction control, called the Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC), two power modes, and four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport and Manual. The most distinguishing visual change is LED lighting all round, giving the Z900 a fresh lease of life, and Kawasaki claims it has received the "next step in aggressive Z Sugomi styling." Also new is a brand new full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 gets an all-new full-colour TFT dash

The new Kawasaki Z900 is available in new colour options for 2020, including metallic graphite grey, metallic spark black plus candy lime green, metallic spark black and pearl blizzard white, metallic spark black, and a metallic spark black with metallic flat spark black. The engine is largely unchanged and the updated model has a more efficient catalytic converter in the exhaust to meet the upcoming new Euro 5 regulations.

Mechanically, not much has changed, except for the engine updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. The Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 124 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 98.9 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The Kawasaki Z900 has a kerb weight of 212 kg, and has a seat height of 820 mm. In Europe, the new and updated Kawasaki Z900 is expected to arrive in dealerships later this year, but we can only expect to see an India launch sometime in the first half of 2020.

