India Kawasaki Motor has announced the launch of the Z650 BS6 version in the country. The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 is priced between ₹ 6.25 lakh and ₹ 6.50 lakh, which makes it about ₹ 56,000 more expensive than the BS4 version that retailed at ₹ 5.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The Z650 is the second model in the company's line-up to get BS6 compliance after the Z900, and the updated models will start arriving by January next year. In addition, the updated Kawasaki Z650 gets subtle feature upgrades, while continuing to use the same mechanicals.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 will be available in Metallic Spark Black colour Kawasaki Z650 6.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 continues to carry the same Sugomi styling as seen on the current model, but gets new LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch TFT screen for the instrument console with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity via the Rideology mobile app. The middleweight street naked now rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres replacing the Sportmax D214 tyres.

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Kawasaki Z650 draws power from the 649 cc twin-cylinder engine that belts out 67 bhp, while torque figures are marginally low, from 65.7 Nm at 6500 rpm to 64 Nm at 6700 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the Z650 BS6 is also lighter than the BS4 model by three kilos and has a kerb weight of 186 kg. The motorcycle will be available in Metallic Spark Black colour when it hits showrooms next year. In terms of competition, the Kawasaki Z650 locks horns against the CFMoto 650 NK, Benelli TNT 600i and even the Leoncino 500.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.