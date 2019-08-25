India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R in the country with a new colour scheme. The litre-class supersport offering continues to sport the black and green paint scheme, but now comes with gold highlights for the new model year. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to retail at the same price of ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and is brought to the market via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Barring the new paint scheme, the motorcycle does not get any changes to the mechanicals. Kawasaki will continue to retail the new ZX-10R along with the KRT edition in India with deliveries for the 2020 model start from October this year.

The 2020 Ninja ZX-10R draws power from the same 998 cc in-line four motor with 200 bhp on tap Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 14.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The gold highlights on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R extend to the fairing, fuel tank and section, all of which adds a nice contrast to the existing colour scheme. Incidentally, the Japanese manufacturer is offering the same colours on the 2020 Ninja 400 as well. Power on the ZX-10R continues to come from a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that belts out 200.2 bhp at 13,500 rpm, which can be further boosted to 210 bhp with a RAM air intake. Peak torque stands at 114.9 Nm that is available at 11,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick shifter. The ZX-10R uses an Ohlins electronic steering damper, along with a fully-adjustable Showa suspension setup and dual Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.

Closely based on the WSBK championship winning bike, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is loaded on electronic aids that includes the Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control, launch control, cornering management function, three riding modes, six-axis IMU, engine brake control, ABS, and more. The India-spec ZX-10R continues to be offered in the single-seater version as standard. The bike competes against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, Suzuki GSX-R1000, Honda CBR-1000RR, Yamaha YZF-R1, BMW S 1000 RR and the Aprilia RSV4 RR in its segment.

