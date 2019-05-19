2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R in the country priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The locally assembled 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is ₹ 31,000 cheaper than the outgoing model while offering a wider power band, improved suspension set-up and braking performance. The ZX-10R comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and Kawasaki says the new model comes as close as possible to the World Superbike (WSBK) race machine. Deliveries for the new 2020 Ninja ZX-10R will commence from June this year for those who booked earlier, while Kawasaki dealers across the country are accepting new bookings at present.

Cosmetically, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R remains identical to the older version and comes with few red accents on the fairing to differentiate from the previous version. The big update though comes to the powertrain with the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor now belting out 200.2 bhp, which can be further increased to 210 bhp with RAM air intake. The engine gets a new finger-follower valve actuation for a lighter and more reliable setup and a new red painted cylinder head cover. The cylinder head too can now accommodate a high lift cam without any changes. Upgrades also include a revised 6-speed constant mesh gearbox that now gets the Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction quick-shifter for clutch-less shifts.

Suspension duties on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to use the fully-adjustable 43 mm Showa inverted forks up front with 120 mm travel and back-link gas charged monoshock unit at the rear with 114 mm travel. Braking performance comes from 330mm dual semi-floating discs with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers at the front and a 220mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The new Ninja ZX-10R is loaded on electronic aids including Kawasaki Traction Control, cornering management system, electronic throttle valves, engine brake control and ABS. There are three riding modes on offer.

The litre-class supersport segment has a bunch of offerings on sale in India. The new Ninja ZX-10R then will have plenty of competition at the track including the Suzuki GSX-R1000, Ducati Panigale V4, Yamaha YZF-R1, Aprilia RSV4 RR as well as the upcoming new generation BMW S 1000 RR.

