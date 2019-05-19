2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 13.99 Lakh

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R packs in more power over its predecessor with new components for the engine, while receiving a price cut over the older model.

View Photos

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R in the country priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The locally assembled 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is ₹ 31,000 cheaper than the outgoing model while offering a wider power band, improved suspension set-up and braking performance. The ZX-10R comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and Kawasaki says the new model comes as close as possible to the World Superbike (WSBK) race machine. Deliveries for the new 2020 Ninja ZX-10R will commence from June this year for those who booked earlier, while Kawasaki dealers across the country are accepting new bookings at present.

Cosmetically, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R remains identical to the older version and comes with few red accents on the fairing to differentiate from the previous version. The big update though comes to the powertrain with the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor now belting out 200.2 bhp, which can be further increased to 210 bhp with RAM air intake. The engine gets a new finger-follower valve actuation for a lighter and more reliable setup and a new red painted cylinder head cover. The cylinder head too can now accommodate a high lift cam without any changes. Upgrades also include a revised 6-speed constant mesh gearbox that now gets the Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction quick-shifter for clutch-less shifts.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

15.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Suspension duties on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to use the fully-adjustable 43 mm Showa inverted forks up front with 120 mm travel and back-link gas charged monoshock unit at the rear with 114 mm travel. Braking performance comes from 330mm dual semi-floating discs with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers at the front and a 220mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The new Ninja ZX-10R is loaded on electronic aids including Kawasaki Traction Control, cornering management system, electronic throttle valves, engine brake control and ABS. There are three riding modes on offer.

The litre-class supersport segment has a bunch of offerings on sale in India. The new Ninja ZX-10R then will have plenty of competition at the track including the Suzuki GSX-R1000, Ducati Panigale V4, Yamaha YZF-R1, Aprilia RSV4 RR as well as the upcoming new generation BMW S 1000 RR.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
TAGS :
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Kawasaki Ninja Kawasaki bikes Kawasaki India

Latest News

2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Alternatives

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 15.86 - 16.38 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.95 - 16.58 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia Shiver 900
₹ 14.52 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 16.32 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ninja ZX-10R
×
Explore Now
x
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities