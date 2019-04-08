2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine

Karma Automotive is all set to reveal its all new 2020 Revero luxury electric vehicle at Auto Shanghai 2019 and while there's one teaser out yet, we didn't know what the car will be powered by. The company announced that the 2020 Revero will use a BMW TwinPower turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator. BMW AG started working with Karma in 2015 to help develop the onboard generator systems used in the company's new Revero.

Karma's engineering team embarked on a complete redesign of the all-electric powertrain that underpins the new 2020 Revero. After extensive evaluation the team selected the highly-charged BMW engine as the optimal choice to support a new and more powerful high-voltage NMC lithium-ion battery pack and a new, transversely mounted, twin-motor rear drive module (RDM).

The 2020 Karma Revero will be showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2019 and will be launched later this year

Thanks to this engine the performance of the Revero will be improved too and the car will be able to go from 0-96 kmph in just 4.5 seconds which is a second faster than the model it replaced. The 2020 Revero, along with Karma's Pininfarina-designed concept car and its all-electric Vision concept car, will form the automaker's product announcement at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Bob Kruse, Karma's Chief Technology Officer said, "BMW AG is a natural fit for Karma's luxury-tech focus because it is a proven technology leader renowned for conceiving and delivering ground-breaking innovations."

