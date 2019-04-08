New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine

Karma's engineering team embarked on a complete redesign of the all-electric powertrain that underpins the new 2020 Revero.

View Photos
BMW AG started working with Karma in 2015 to help develop the onboard generator systems

Karma Automotive is all set to reveal its all new 2020 Revero luxury electric vehicle at Auto Shanghai 2019 and while there's one teaser out yet, we didn't know what the car will be powered by. The company announced that the 2020 Revero will use a BMW TwinPower turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator. BMW AG started working with Karma in 2015 to help develop the onboard generator systems used in the company's new Revero.

Karma's engineering team embarked on a complete redesign of the all-electric powertrain that underpins the new 2020 Revero. After extensive evaluation the team selected the highly-charged BMW engine as the optimal choice to support a new and more powerful high-voltage NMC lithium-ion battery pack and a new, transversely mounted, twin-motor rear drive module (RDM).

hp99ad0g

The 2020 Karma Revero will be showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2019 and will be launched later this year

Thanks to this engine the performance of the Revero will be improved too and the car will be able to go from 0-96 kmph in just 4.5 seconds which is a second faster than the model it replaced. The 2020 Revero, along with Karma's Pininfarina-designed concept car and its all-electric Vision concept car, will form the automaker's product announcement at Auto Shanghai 2019.

0 Comments

Bob Kruse, Karma's Chief Technology Officer said, "BMW AG is a natural fit for Karma's luxury-tech focus because it is a proven technology leader renowned for conceiving and delivering ground-breaking innovations."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2020 Karma Revero Karma Revero Revero Karma Revero Auto Shanghai 22019 Auto Shanghai Karma Revero EV

Latest News

Nissan Shareholders Meet To Decide Ousting Of Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Shareholders Meet To Decide Ousting Of Carlos Ghosn
2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine
2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine
Jaguar Land Rover To Use High-Grade Recycled Aluminium for New Vehicles
Jaguar Land Rover To Use High-Grade Recycled Aluminium for New Vehicles
Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities