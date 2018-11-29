New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Jeep Gladiator Debuts At 2018 LA Auto Show

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be produced at the Toledo plant in Ohio alongside the Wrangler.

Both petrol and diesel variant will get four-wheel drive system as standard.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator pick-up has been unveiled at the 2018 LA Auto Show. The Jeep Gladiator is based on the five-door Jeep Wrangler and rides on traditional body-on-frame chassis and will be produced at the Toledo plant in Ohio alongside the Wrangler. The top hat too inherits high strength aluminium doors, hinges, hood, fenders windshield frame and tailgate from the Wrangler but also has a five-foot long steel bed to carry cargo. There will be two hard-top and one soft-top variant available in the Gladiator range and the rest of the profile is exactly similar to the Jeep Wrangler.

On the inside, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a standard 7-inch display in the centre console while the 8.4-inch unit which houses the latest Uconnect infotainment system in optional. There is also a 3.5-inch display for the instrument cluster. The rear seats on the Gladiator can flat fold to create additional storage space.

Under the hood of the Gladiator which is on display is a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol engine which churns out 281 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an eight-speed automatic is an option. In 2020, the Jeep Gladiator will also be offered with 3.0-litre six-cylinder, diesel engine which will produce 256 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

fkuihe7o2020 Jeep Gladiator will have two hard-top and one soft-top variant.

Both petrol and diesel variant will get four-wheel drive system as standard and will offer full-time torque management with optimal grip. The Gladiator Sport and Gladiator Overland will be equipped with two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low gear ratio. The Gladiator Rubicon on the other hand has a Rock-Trac 4x4 system with a 4-Low ratio of 4:1. The Rubicon also has an improved total suspension travel with an electronic sway-bar disconnect.

The Approach angle of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is 43.6-degrees and the departure angle is 26 degrees. Jeep is also promising an impressive 4x4 payload capacity if 726 kg. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will offer more than 80 active and passive safety features including blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, forward facing off-road camera (optional on lower trims) rear parking camera, adaptive cruise control and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation.

