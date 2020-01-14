Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) India today announced the launch of the 2020 Jeep Compass BS6 4x4 diesel automatic in India. Offered in two variants - Longitude AT and Limited Plus AT, both trims are come with a 4x4 system and are priced at ₹ 21.96 lakh and ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. This also marks the launch of the 4x4 diesel automatic version of the Compass, which was earlier only available with the Compass Trailhawk. In fact, the SUV gets the same BS6 compliant 2.0-litre MultiJet II engine that was introduced in the Trailhawk last year.

The BS6 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine is tuned to churn out about 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, again, same as the Compass Trailhawk. FCA says that the engine has been optimised for stop-and-go traffic conditions and enhanced fuel efficiency, and both 4x4 variants also get Cruise Control feature as standard.

Jeep Compass 18.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Jeep Compass petrol continues to be BS4 compliant

Commenting on the launch of the Jeep Compass 4x4 diesel automatic variants, Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away. Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer which we believe will increase our share in the segment. This roll-out has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline."

On the features front, the Longitude 4x4 trim comes with a 7-inch UConnect screen with reverse camera and dynamic guideline functionality, dual-zone air conditioning and two-tone interiors, passive entry to the vehicle and push-button start. The SUV gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels, in addition to safety features like - ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) traction control, and hill start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, electric parking brake and frequency damped suspension. The top-spec Limited Plus 4x4 AT, on the other hand, comes with a larger 8.4-inch UConnect Infotainment screen, dual-pane panoramic sun/moon roof, plush leather interiors, 8-way powered seat for the driver, auto headlamps, rain sensitive wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and six airbags, amongst a plethora of other standard features including the 18-inch alloy wheels.

