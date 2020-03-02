Jawa says the rapid increase in cost of precious metals that are used in the catalytic converter

Classic Legends Private Limited has announced prices for the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) models of the Jawa motorcycle range in India - the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. The Jawa Perak, a Bobber-styled motorcycle was launched in November 2019, and was already compliant with the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, when launched in November 2018, were already BS6-ready, and the transition to BS6-compliance is a natural step forward, and mandatory for all automobiles in India from April 1, 2020.

The Jawa bikes continue to come with the option of a single- and dual-channel ABS

2020 Jawa BS6 Prices:

Jawa Old Price Single ABS New Price Single ABS Old Price Dual ABS New Price Dual ABS Black ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh ₹ 1.82 Lakh Grey ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh ₹ 1.82 Lakh Maroon ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.74 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh ₹ 1. 83 Lakh

Talking about the introduction of the BS6 bikes, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, "Riding responsibly is one of the core ethos of our brand as well as our Kommuniti and the Jawa and Forty Two were ready to take on the stricter BSVI emission norms right from the time they were conceived. This is the key reason why both these motorcycles have kept their character and riding pleasure intact even after receiving the updates to make them more environment friendly."

The Jawa Forty Two comes with more number of colour options with different prices

2020 Jawa Forty Two BS6 Prices:

Jawa Forty Two Old Price Single ABS New Price Single ABS Old Price Dual ABS New Price Dual ABS Haley's Teal ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.60 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.69 Lakh Comet Red ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.65 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.74 Lakh Galactic Green ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.65 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.74 Lakh Nebula Blue ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.65 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.74 Lakh Lumos Lime ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.73 Lakh Starlight Blue ₹ 1.55 Lakh ₹ 1.60 Lakh ₹ 1.64 Lakh ₹ 1.69 Lakh

The engine now comes with fuel injection and features India's first cross port technology on a motorcycle

Both the Jawa and the Jawa Forty-Two use the same powertrain. However, the 293 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine now comes with fuel injection and features India's first cross port technology on a motorcycle. This has helped the motorcycles to retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers.

The power output remains unchanged with the motor tuned to produce 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed transmission remains the same as well. The bike comes with telescopic forks up front and dual shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes with disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS. The base version gets a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS.

