Jaguar has launched the 2020 XE facelift in India and prices of the car start at ₹ 44.98 lakh for the base S petrol and diesel variants going all the way up to ₹ 46.32 lakh for the top end SE petrol and diesel variants (all prices ex-showroom, India). The XE facelift will be available in two variants which are the S and SE. Both petrol and diesel engine models will have the S and SE variants. There are a lot of updates that the XE gets and it comes to Indian shores 10 months after it was showcased globally and launched in the European market. As far as the design, the XE facelift gets a few cosmetic changes but it is now lower and wider than its predecessor, which adds to its sporty stance and also makes to its on road appearance.

(The new Jaguar XE now sits lower and is wider than its predecessor) Jaguar XE 46.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Cosmetically, the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift gets a larger and revised mesh grille. The headlamps are now 12 mm slimmer and get the new J-blade LED daytime running lights that is now standard on all Jag models. The air intakes on the bumper are larger while the alloy wheel design has been reworked. The LED taillights also get the sharper treatment and the car certainly looks more handsome than the current version.

(The cabin of the Jaguar XE facelift gets substantial updates)

The upgrades are far more extensive on the inside with the Jaguar XE facelift getting a new dual touchscreen system for the centre console. The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system adds a futuristic touch to the cabin and quite similar with the new Land Rovers too like the Velar. The 10.2-inch top screen allows a number of connectivity options, navigation, and more. The lower screen is for the automatic climate control system with pull-push knobs. The cabin also comes with the pistol grip gear selector from the F-Type and the E-Pace, while the multi-function steering wheel comes from the I-Pace with the hidden-until-lit buttons. Other features include leather upholstery, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity in form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill assist, lane-keep assist and a variety of creature comforts.

(The Jaguar XE was showcased globally earlier this year)

Engine options on the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift remain the same with the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine which punches out 247 bhp at 5,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 365 Nm at 1500 - 4,000 rpm. The 2.0-litre diesel makes 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and peak torque is rated at 430 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. All the engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

