2020 Jaguar F-Type Revealed

After months of teasing the car, Jaguar has finally pulled the wraps off the 2020 F-Type facelift globally. But there's a surprise, this time around it unveiled the car in the form of a Hot Wheels scale model, a 1:64 model to be precise. The company decided that the best way to acquaint this new car with its employees is by driving it around. Well, the scale model was the best way to do that and of course, it had to navigate the 232-metre long Hot Wheels orange track laid out around Jaguar Land Rover's new Design Studio at Gaydon. The scale model navigated 25 loop-the-loops, three gravity-defying jumps and 44 corners along the custom-built track. In fact, the scale model did what the F-Type couldn't manage and that's reaching speeds of up to 482 kmph on the custom made track.

The 1:64 2020 Jaguar F-Type scale model that managed scale speeds up to 482 kmph

But enough about that let's get into what all has changed. The new Jaguar F-Type facelift sports an evolved design and it is the front that sees the biggest of changes. The coupe now sports a new and larger single-frame grille flanked by slim pixel LED headlights, striking new clamshell bonnet, and revised front and rear bumpers with larger intakes The LED taillights with the signature J-theme continue to feature on the new F-Type, retaining the distinctive design language of the sports car.

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type will be offered with three engines options with power up to 567 bhp

Inside, the changes are subtle and include a new digital instrument console as well as a larger touchscreen infotainment system that runs the new InControl Touch Pro interface. The overall quality of materials within the cabin has improved over the predecessor. Of course, there's Apple Carplay and Android Auto on offer as well.

With respect to the powertrain options, the new Jaguar F-Type is available with a range of engines that includes the 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 296 bhp, along with the 3-litre Supercharged V6 with 375 bhp on tap. The range-topping F-Type R is offered with the 5-litre Supercharged V8 that is offered in 444 bhp and 567 bhp power options. The 567 bhp version will be exclusively offered with All-Wheel Drive for optimal performance. Jaguar says the new F-Type sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

The new Jaguar F-Type is expected to arrive in India in 2020

The new Jaguar F-Type is now available to order in the UK and will make its way to global markets by early 2020. India too can expect the coupe and convertible versions of the sports car to arrive sometime next year replacing the outgoing model. Expect the standard and the range-topping F-Type R to make its way to India with prices going up to ₹ 1 crore.

