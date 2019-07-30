2020 Indian Challenger Video Leaked

A video teasing the 2020 Indian Challenger with its liquid-cooled engine has been leaked from an Indian Motorcycle dealer meeting. The video was uploaded on Facebook by a dealer and has since made its way to several other websites, including forums of Indian Motorcycle fans. The video offers a good look at the engine and how it sounds, as well as some details on the trademark Indian warbonnet and the new LED headlights. The video also reveals the engine will be called the Powerplus 108, adopting a name first used for an Indian motorcycle produced from 1916 to 1924.

Also Read: New Indian Cruiser With Liquid-Cooled Engine Spotted On Test

An advanced prototype of the upcoming Indian Challenger was spotted on test

The 108 confirms that the engine will have displacement of 108 cubic inches (1,770 cc) displacement, and it is expected to have an output of around 120 bhp. The new liquid-cooled engine is expected to be a 60-degree v-twin with four valves per cylinder. The leaked video also confirms spy pictures of an under-development model which features a liquid-cooled engine, and a fixed fairing. The video shows hard bags, hinting at a bagger-style big touring motorcycle, a front fender with the Indian warbonnet, and a fairing featuring two LED lights around a central headlight.

Watch the leaked video of the Indian Challenger:

The Challenger name was trademarked by Indian Motorcycle as far back as in April 2019. And now it looks like this will be all-new model from Indian, which is expected to be showcased at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from August 2-11, 2019 in South Dakota. Along with the Indian Challenger, a 100-year anniversary model of the Indian Scout is also expected to be showcased at Sturgis.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.