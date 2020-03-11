2020 Hyundai Verna To Get Blue Link Connected Car Technology

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be the fourth car from the company to get the Blue Link technology

The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Verna facelift will now become the first connected car in the compact sedan space. Slated to be launched in India in the coming weeks, the car will get the company's Blue Link system, like the Hyundai Venue and the Elantra, which also were the first in their respective segments to gets connected technology. However, unlike the other two models, which only came with up to 34 connected car features, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will come with 45 features, including the new 'Hello Blue Link' wake-up feature.

With Blue Link, the new Hyundai Verna will offer a bunch of remote access features for in-car functions

Equipped with the Blue Link technology, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will offer a wide range of connected car features across various categories - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The latter, of course, is part of the car's voice recognition technology that comes with natural language understanding and can interact with the user in Indian English. The system will also come with the new Hello Blue Link - wake-up word for voice-activated in-car control and assistance for calls, weather reports, live tracking of cricket scores, and media or map control.

The system also offers a bunch of safety, alert and tracking functions like - auto crash notification, SOS/emergency assistance, roadside assistance, panic notification, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), stolen vehicle tracking and notification, and even stolen vehicle immobilization. With the Blue Link mobile and smartwatch app, customers can also remote access in-car functions like - remote engine on/off, remote climate control, along with remote door lock/unlock, horn honk & light, vehicle status and find my car function.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will get a new grille with LED headlamps and LED DRLs

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will come with a new face featuring a new cascading grille, flanked by new LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and indicators. The car will also get a new front bumper with sharp, sculpted features and new round fog lamps, while the profile gets new dual-tone, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the rear section gets revised LED taillamps and bumper.

The Hyundai Verna facelift will get a set of new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines

Powertrain wise, the car will get a set of new BS6 engines, which include a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, borrowed from the upcoming new-gen Creta, and a 1.0 GDI turbo petrol that currently powers the Venue. The former two are tuned to churn out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol currently develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque in the Venue. Transmission duties are likely to include a 6-speed manual, along with option torque converter automatic and a DCT automatic for the 1.0 GDI engine.

