The new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift finally has been launched in the Indian market. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the updated version of Verna comes in five trim levels - S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo. The South Korean automaker started taking pre-bookings for the facelifted Verna earlier this month at a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The car has been spotted at the dealership stockyard ahead of the launch, hinting that the launch is very much imminent. The sedan gets cosmetic updates inside out along with mechanical upgrades.

New Hyundai Verna 2020 facelift comes in six exciting body colours

The exterior design of the new Hyundai Verna facelift is highlighted by a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. It also gets a new bumper, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new ORVMs, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper, redesigned boot lid. Dimension-wise, the new 2020 Verna facelift gets a length of 4,440mm, a width of 1,729mm and height of 1,475mm. The wheelbase of the car stands at 2,600mm. The sedan now comes in six colour options – Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Polar White and Phantom Black.

On the inside, the car gets dual-tone black-beige paint scheme along with several exciting features. The turbo variant gets all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery. It also sports digital cluster with colour TFT, multi-function steering wheel, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage, seat height adjuster, electric sunroof and Arkamys premium sound and more.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai Verna comes with three engine options - 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel. Both the petrol engines make 113 bhp, 144Nm & 118 bhp, 172Nm of power figures. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out a maximum power of 113 bhp against 250Nm of torque. Both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines come mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with optional iVT, 6-speed automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol engine is clubbed with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Coming to the prices, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is priced from ₹ 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the entry-level - MT 1.5L S and goes up to ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end model for 1.0L GDi SX(O). Here are the variant-wise prices for the new Verna-

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi) 1.5 MPI MT S ₹ 930,585 1.5 MPI MT SX ₹ 10,70,389 1.5 MPI IVT SX Metallic ₹ 11,95,389 1.5 MPI MT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 12,59,900 1.5 MPI IVT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 13,84,900 1.0 Turbo GDI DCT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 13,99,000 1.5 CRDi MT S+ Metallic ₹ 10,65,585 1.5 CRDi MT SX Metallic ₹ 10,65,585

