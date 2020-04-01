New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

While the new Hyundai Verna 2020 gets an updated engine line-up along with cosmetic updates, the new-generation Honda City is yet to arrive and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is only available with a BS6 petrol engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai Verna has been launched in India with three engine options.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India with new BS6 engines.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the most affordable sedan in the segment.
  • The new-generation BS6 Honda City is yet to be launched in India.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift has gone on sale in India today with prices starting at ₹ 9.30 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, changes on the new Verna facelift are not only limited to cosmetic updates, but also a new BS6 engine line-up. Broadly, the 2020 Verna will be sold in India in three variants- S, SX and SX(O) both in petrol and diesel iterations, but will have different engine and gearbox combinations which have been priced accordingly. Read on to know how the new Verna Facelift fares up against its core rivals- the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, in terms of pricing.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India

New Hyundai Verna

10.48 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
New Hyundai Verna

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

6bv4uva8

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the most affordable sedan in the segment.

Hyundai Verna Petrol Prices
1.5 MT S ₹ 9.30 Lakh
1.5 MT SX ₹ 10.70 Lakh
1.5 AT SX ₹ 11.95 Lakh
1.5 MT SX (O) ₹ 12.60 Lakh
1.5 AT SX (O) ₹ 13.85 Lakh
1.0 AT SX (O) DCT ₹ 13.99 Lakh

While the Hyundai Verna is being offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered only with a single mild-hybrid petrol engine. Yes! As Maruti Suzuki had announced earlier, even the new 1.5-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine has not been upgraded to meet the BS6 standard as of now. The Hyundai Verna gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Smart Hybrid Prices
Sigma MT ₹ 8.32 Lakh
Delta MT ₹ 8.94 Lakh
Zeta MT ₹ 9.71 Lakh
Alpha MT ₹ 9.98 Lakh
Delta AT ₹ 9.98 Lakh
Ciaz S ₹ 10.9 Lakh
Zeta AT ₹ 10.81 Lakh
Alpha AT ₹ 11.10 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is not only the least expensive car of the lot, but also is the most affordable compact sedan on sale in India. With prices starting at ₹ 8.32 lakh, it is almost a lakh cheaper than the Hyundai Verna petrol while the price difference goes up to ₹ 2.62 lakh for the range topping manual variants. As far as automatic variants are concerned, price difference between the automatic variants is as high as ₹ 2.89 lakh.

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City

8undmq3

The new-generation BS6 Honda City is yet to be launched in India.

Well! It won't exactly be an apple to apple comparison between the 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift and the Honda City. The current-generation Honda City is actually an outgoing model and the fifth-generation sedan would have arrived by now if things would have been normal. Yes! As you would have guessed it, the launch of the new-generation Honda City has been delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown called to prevent its outbreak. The current Honda City is the BS4 model and the upcoming car will have a completely different BS6 engine line-up with revised pricing.

Hyundai Verna Petrol Prices Hyundai Verna Diesel Prices
1.5 MT S ₹ 9.30 Lakh 1.5 MT S ₹ 10.66 Lakh
1.5 MT SX ₹ 10.70 Lakh 1.5 MT SX ₹ 12.05 Lakh
1.5 AT SX ₹ 11.95 Lakh 1.5 AT SX ₹ 13.20 Lakh
1.5 MT SX (O) ₹ 12.60 Lakh 1.5 MT SX (O) ₹ 13.95 Lakh
1.5 AT SX (O) ₹ 13.85 Lakh 1.5 AT SX (O) ₹ 15.10 Lakh
1.0 AT SX (O) DCT ₹ 13.99 Lakh

Getting back to the current car, it gets the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, i-Vtec motor and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, i-Dtec engine. While the petrol engine in the Honda City is also available with a CVT automatic transmission along with a manual transmission, the diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The base model of the current-generation Honda City is ₹ 61,000 more expensive than the base model of the Hyundai Verna Facelift, while the price difference reduces to ₹ 32,000 for the range topping automatic variants. That said, while the Honda City still continues with the tried and tested CVT automatic transmission, the Verna gets a much responsive dual-clutch transmission with the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine which is also the most powerful engine in this comparison. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is available with an iVT (CVT) transmission even in the Verna.

Honda City Petrol Prices Honda City Diesel Prices
SV MT ₹ 9.91 Lakh SV MT ₹ 11.11 Lakh
V MT ₹ 10.66 Lakh V MT ₹ 11.91 Lakh
VX MT ₹ 11.82 Lakh VX MT ₹ 13.01 Lakh
V CVT ₹ 12.01 Lakh ZX MT ₹ 14.21 Lakh
ZX MT ₹ 13.01 Lakh
VX CVT ₹ 13.12 Lakh
ZX CVT ₹ 14.31 Lakh
0 Comments

As far as diesel variants are concerned, the base variant of the of the City is ₹ 55,000 more expensive than the base diesel variant of the Verna while the price difference between the top-end manual variants is ₹ 26,000. As already mentioned, the Honda City diesel is offered only with a manual transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Hyundai Verna with Immediate Rivals

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
New Verna

Hyundai New Verna Alternatives

Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.32 - 16.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.52 - 13.19 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 8.16 - 16.92 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 8.1 - 11.35 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Centre Issues Orders Banning Sales Of BS4 Vehicles From April 1
Centre Issues Orders Banning Sales Of BS4 Vehicles From April 1
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BYD Introduces Fire And Explosion Resistant BAttery For Electric Vehicles
BYD Introduces Fire And Explosion Resistant BAttery For Electric Vehicles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities