2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift was launched in India early this week. While the carmaker would have loved to have a proper launch event for the new Verna, given the current lockdown situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai decided to simply announce the prices on its website. So, prices for the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift start at ₹ 9.30 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted model is primarily offered in five variants - S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo, and here's our detailed variant wise classification of the car's features.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2020: Hyundai Sales Drop 47 Per Cent Amidst Lockdown

New Hyundai Verna 9.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Hyundai Verna S/S+:

The entry-level S and S+ variants of the 2020 Hyundai Verna are well-loaded for the price. The car's exterior features include - halogen headlamps, dark chrome treatment for the cascading grille, blacked-out B-pillar, and body-coloured ORVMs, door handles and shark-fin antenna. The base trim also offers ORVM-mounted turn indicators, dual-tone steel wheels, and full wheel cover (petrol only). The cabin features include - dual-tone black-beige interior, fabric door trims, and back pocket for the front passenger seat.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift comes with a new cascading grille with dark chrome treatment

The cabin also comes with a metallic finish for interior door handles, chrome tip for the parking lever, and sunglass holder. As for other features, the base variant comes with an analogue instrument cluster with both tachometre and tripmetre. The unit also gets a gear positions indicator, low fuel warning, and door/tailgate ajar warning, along with steering mouthed tripmetre controls. The front seats get adjustable headrests, fabric upholstery, sliding front centre console armrest with storage and rear centre armrest with cup holder.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The car gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system even in the base trim, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Recognition, in addition to front and rear speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, Arkamys Premium Sound system, steering controls for audio and Bluetooth and Hyundai iBlue. The base trim also offers power windows, auto down function for driver-side window, a manual air-con system, power steering, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, a dead pedal, passenger-side vanity mirror, front and rear USB charger, power socket, cabin lamps, boot lamp, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

2020 Hyundai Verna also gets a heavily updated cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offered right from the base model

In terms of safety features, the Hyundai Verna S and S+ variants come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Day & Night IRVM, central door lock, impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing lock, keyless entry with a foldable key, seat belt reminder, speed alert, seatbelt pretensioner, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Hyundai Verna SX:

In addition to the features offered with the S and S+ variants, the SX trim comes with projector headlamps instead of halogen units, cornering lamps, LED daytime running lamps with positioning lights, and LED taillamps. The SX variant also gets a chrome strip below the windows, and chrome door handles, along with 16-inch grey alloy wheels. The cabin gets few extra features like - leather-wrapped gear lever and steering wheel along with trunk lid covering pad, in addition to a digital instrument cluster with a TFT MID unit.

This variant also gets height-adjustable driver's seat, front tweeters, electric sunroof, smart trunk, push-button engine start/stop function, fully automatic climate control and auto up-down power window for the driver. Other features include a wireless charger, driver rearview monitor, cruise control, electric folding ORVMs, and rear curtains. Safety features comprise of - front projector foglamps, rear camera, Electro Chromic Mirror IRVM, automatic headlamps with escort function, smart key, rear defogger, and height-adjustable front seat belts.

The top-end variants of the 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift get a full-HD display with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car tech

Also Read: Hyundai Verna: New Vs Old

Hyundai Verna SX(O):

In addition to the features of the SX variant, the Verna SX(O) trim offers - full LED headlamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The cabin comes with leather interior trim, back seat pocket for driver's seat, adjustable headrest for rear seats, leather upholstery, and an advanced 8-inch infotainment system with HD display and Hyundai Blue Link connected car technology. The car also gets ventilated seats, telescopic steering wheel, and luggage hook net. In terms of safety, the SX(O) variant comes with a host of advanced features like - 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). The IRVM gets ECM with Telematic Switches, and you also get a tyre pressure monitoring system and a bugler alarm.

The top-of-the-line Verna SX(O) Turbo gets an all-black treatment, featuring a sporty rear bumper with a diffuser and dual exhaust system

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo:

The top-of-the-line Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo gets the same features as the SX(O) variant, but additionally, it also offers glossy black grille, twin-tip exhaust ports, black coloured ORVMs and black shark-fin antenna. The car also gets all-black interior with red accents, paddle shifters, front parking sensors, and rear disc brakes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.