2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Things We Know So Far

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be the fourth car from the company to get the Blue Link technology

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker. The car was expected to be launched in India this week, however, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the launch appears to have been postponed. While Hyundai is yet to announce a launch date for the updated Verna sedan, we expect the car to go on sale in India sometime in April 2020, after the situation is under control. Bookings for the car have begun for a token of ₹ 25,000 and the company has already announced several details about the 2020 model. So, if you are waiting for the car, here are 8 things we know about the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift.

This is the first mid-life facelift for the third-gen Hyundai Verna that was launched back in 2017. The updated model comes with a host of visual updates, new features, including Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system, and all-new petrol and diesel powertrain options. The Hyundai Verna facelift comes with a new cascading mesh grille finished in chrome, flanked by a set of new LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and a new bumper that looks very similar to the pre-facelift Elantra. Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launch Details Out The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will also get an electric sunroof as before The 2020 model gets a set of new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels new ORVMs, and at the rear, it features a redesigned boot lid along with a set of revised LED taillamps and new rear bumper, with chrome details around the reflectors and a rear diffuser. The new Verna also continues to come with an electric sunroof. While the interior is yet to be officially revealed, the basic design of the cabin is likely to remain similar to the existing model. However, the car is expected to get a new, bigger touchscreen infotainment system, possibly the unit offered with the Hyundai Venue, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and more. The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a set of new alloy wheels and updated rear section featuring revised LED taillamps The Blue Link technology offered with the 2020 Verna comes with 45 connected car features across various categories - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The system also gets a voice recognition technology that is capable of understanding natural spoken language and can interact with the user in Indian English. Furthermore, now the system also comes with a new "Hello Blue Link" - wake-up word for voice-activated in-car control and assistance for calls, weather reports, live tracking of cricket scores, and media or map control. With Blue Link, the new Hyundai Verna will offer a bunch of remote access features for in-car functions As for other features, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will continue to come with some of the best-in-segment features like - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, and Arkamys premium sound. Engine options for the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift include a set of new BS6 compliant engines - a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, borrowed from the new-gen Creta, and a 1.0 GDI turbo petrol that currently powers the Venue. Both the 1.5-litre motors churn out 113 bhp and develop a peak torque of 144 Nm and 250 Nm respectively, while the turbo petrol unit develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The new Verna comes with multiple transmission options, which includes three different types of automatic units and one manual unit. Both the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines get the 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional Intelligent Variable Transmission, and a 6-speed torque converter respectively. The 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

