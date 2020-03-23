2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Images of the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift have surfaced online, and for the first time, the car has been spotted sans camouflage. While the company has already released images of the car, here we get to see the car in this new red, and these also confirm that dealers have started stocking the car. While the car was slated to be launched towards the end of March, given the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak, we expect Hyundai to launch the new Verna facelift sometime in April 2020.

Hyundai has already revealed the 2020 Verna, and has also opened pre-bookings for the car

Visually, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift comes with a heavily updated front section, featuring a new cascading mesh grille finishes in chrome, flanked by a set of new LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and a new bumper that looks very similar to the pre-facelift Elantra. The official images shared by Hyundai also revealed the profile of the car, which looks very much similar to the existing version, however, we did get to see a set of new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and silver door handles.

The rear section of the Hyundai Verna doesn't get the level of update that the front section features, however, the Verna does seem to get a redesign boot lid along with a set of revised LED taillamps and new rear bumper, with sharp creases, chrome details around the reflectors and a diffuser. The official images revealed that the car also continues to come with an electric sunroof.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift comes with redesinged LED taillamps and a revised boot lid

We do not get to see the cabin of the car here, however, the 2020 Verna will come with a new touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the Blue Link technology, offering connected car features across various categories - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The car will continue to come with some of the best-in-segment features like - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, and Arkamys premium sound.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a set of new alloy wheels and updated rear bumper

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna will come with a set of new BS6 compliant engines - a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, borrowed from the new-gen Creta, and a 1.0 GDI turbo petrol that currently powers the Venue. Both the 1.5-litre mills churn out 113 bhp along with a peak torque of 144 Nm and 250 Nm respectively, while the turbo petrol develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to include a 6-speed manual, along with an optional torque converter automatic for the diesel version, an IVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol, and a DCT automatic for the 1.0 GDI engine.

