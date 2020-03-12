2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed; Bookings Open

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be the fourth car from the company to get the Blue Link technology

Official images of the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift have been released. Slated to be launched later this month, the company has also opened nationwide bookings for the car, for a token of ₹ 25,000. This is the first mid-life facelift for the third-generation Hyundai Verna, and with this update, the car now also becomes the first connected car in the compact sedan segment, thanks to the Blue Link technology. In fact, the car will come with 45 connected car features, only 5 less than the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Creta's Blue Link system.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launch Details Out

New Hyundai Verna 9.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the booking announcement, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "Verna has always been an 'Ahead of the Time' product that has exceeded all expectations of the customers' and created new benchmarks with its strong performance. With the commencement of bookings from today, Hyundai is once again set to revolutionize the premium experience in the mid-size sedan segment through the Spectacular Design, Outstanding Features, High Reliability, Advanced Technology and Youthful Performance of The Spirited New Verna."

Also Read: New-Gen Hyundai Creta To Come With Blue Link Connected Car Tech

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a set of new alloy wheels and updated rear section featuring revised LED taillamps

Visually, the 2020 Hyundai Venue comes with a new cascading mesh grille finishes in chrome, flanked by a set of new LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and a new bumper that looks very similar to the pre-facelift Elantra. From the sides, the car looks very much similar to the existing version, however, we do get to see a set of new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and silver door handles. At the rear, the car comes with a redesign boot lid along with a set of revised LED taillamps and new rear bumper, with sharp creases, chrome details around the reflectors and a diffuser. The car also continues to come with an electric sunroof.

Also Read: Global-Spec Hyundai Verna Facelift Official Images Reveal Premium Look

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will also get an electric sunroof and completely updated front section

While we are yet to see the new cabin, the 2020 Verna will come with a new touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the Blue Link technology, offering connected car features across various categories - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The latter is part of the car's voice recognition technology that comes with natural language understanding and can interact with the user in Indian English. The system will also come with the new Hello Blue Link - wake-up word for voice-activated in-car control and assistance for calls, weather reports, live tracking of cricket scores, and media or map control. The car will continue to come with some of the best-in-segment features like - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, and Arkamys premium sound.

With Blue Link, the new Hyundai Verna will offer a bunch of remote access features for in-car functions

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna will come with a set of new BS6 compliant engines - a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, borrowed from the new-gen Creta, and a 1.0 GDI turbo petrol that currently powers the Venue. Both the 1.5-litre mills churn out 113 bhp along with a peak torque of 144 Nm and 250 Nm respectively, while the turbo petrol develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to include a 6-speed manual, along with an optional torque converter automatic for the diesel version, an IVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol, and a DCT automatic for the 1.0 GDI engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.