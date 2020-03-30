2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Listed On Official Website

New Verna is the first mid-life facelift for the third-gen Verna that was launched back in 2017

After launching the new generation Hyundai Creta SUV in India, the South Korean auto major is now planning to launch the refreshed version of Hyundai Verna. The mid-sized sedan was expected to launch in the Indian market last week, however, it got postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company seems to launch the refreshed avatar of Hyundai Verna soon as it has been listed on the official website ahead of the launch. The company hasn't officially revealed the prices for the sedan yet. The Honda City rival has been spotted at dealership warehouse lately hinting that the launch is imminent. The bookings for the new 2020 Verna have already begun for a token amount of ₹ 25,000 across all Hyundai dealerships in India.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Things We Know So Far

The new Hyundai Verna 2020 facelift comes with a set of new alloy wheels and updated rear section featuring revised LED taillamps

Aesthetically, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift now comes with heavily update front end sporting new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and LED DRLS. The sedan also gets new bumper showing some similarities with the pre-facelift version of Hyundai Elantra. The car also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new ORVMs and silver door handles, electric sunroof and more. The rear section of the sedan has been updated with revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper, rear diffuser and redesigned boot lid.

The dimensions of the Verna measures 4440mm in length, 1,729mm in width and 1,475mm in height whereas the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm. The sedan will be available in six colour options – Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White and Phantom Black. The sedan will be offered in 5 trim levels – S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift will get Blue Link Connected Car Technology

The new Verna will come equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system sporting a Blue Link technology providing connected car features such as safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The car will also get a digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, and Arkamys premium sound and more.

On the mechanical front, the updated Hyundai Verna comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engines offered are 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol wherein the former makes 113 bhp with 144Nm of power figures whereas the latter is good for 118 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 172 Nm. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine also makes 113 bhp of power with 250Nm of torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. It also gets IVT (1.5-litre MPi petrol), 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre U2 CRDi) and 7-speed DCT (1.0-Litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol).

When launched, the sedan will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid. As far as the prices are concerned, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna sedan is likely to be priced in between ₹ 9 lakh to ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.