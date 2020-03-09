2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launch Details Out

Hyundai Motor India is refreshing its entire product line-up in India with completely new or updated products. After tasting success with the Hyundai Venue last year, the company had launched the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and Aura subcompact sedan, and is now gearing up to launch the all-new Hyundai Creta and even the 2020 Verna facelift this month. However, the changes on the Facelifted model is not only limited to cosmetic updates in the exterior, it will also get a new range of BS6 drivetrain options.

Also Read: New Hyundai Verna Facelift Teased; Will Get A 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine

New Hyundai Verna 9.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Hyundai Verna facelift will get a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, similar to the one on the Hyundai Venue.

The new Hyundai Verna Facelift will be launched with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, GDI turbo petrol engine that made its debut in the Venue last year and is also offered in the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Like the Venue, even in the Verna this engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) while a six-speed manual gearbox will be standard. The new Verna will also share part of its engine line-up with the new Hyundai Creta. So the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine will also be on offer. While the six-speed manual gearbox will be standard on both engine options, the petrol will also come with a six-speed intelligent variable transmission (IVT) and the diesel will have a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: All New Hyundai Creta: Interior Explained

The new Verna facelift gets significant updates to the front and the rear.

Hyundai has also dropped a teaser image of the Verna ahead of its launch. Though the silhouette of the car remains unchanged, the face has been heavily updated and is in-line with Hyundai's latest family face. It gets an all-new cascade grille finished in chrome and is flanked by new LED headlamps. At the rear too it gets new LED taillights and the bumpers have been revised as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.