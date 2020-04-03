2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift went on sale in India this week. While the biggest update on the new Hyundai Verna is of course the BS6 complaint powertrains, it has also got quite a few upgrades in the styling department. The new changes definitely make the Verna look more aligned to Hyundai's new family face, while it also gets some additional features we have seen in newer offerings from the Korean carmaker.

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift features a new signature cascading chrome grille flanked by new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper is new as well with triangular fog lamp housing that look really sharp. Along the profile there are new wing mirrors and diamond-cut alloy wheels that add to the overall stance. At the rear the new Hyundai Verna gets new LED taillights, a redesigned bumper and boot lid. The new Hyundai Verna Facelift remains identical to the outgoing model in terms of proportions measuring in at 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width, 1,475 mm in height and having a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The design and layout of the cabin is largely similar to the predecessor with dual-tone black-beige colour scheme for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel variants. But the turbo variant gets all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery, as earlier seen on other models featuring this engine like the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. New features on the 2020 Hyundai Verna include wireless phone charger, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage and Arkamys premium sound system. The new Hyundai Verna facelift gets a range of BS6 engines starting with the the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol that belts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a iVT (CVT) gearbox is optional. Then there is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque-convertor transmission is optional. The most powerful of all is the 1-litre, three-cylinder Turbo GDi petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. It's also mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) which is a segment-first is optional. Hyundai has launched the 2020 Verna Facelift in India with prices starting at ₹ 9.30 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Verna is on offer in India in four variants- S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo and can booked at a token amount of ₹ 25,000.

