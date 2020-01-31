2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Debut

It's not the first time we've seen the new generation of the i20 doing the rounds of Indian roads. Still wearing heavy camouflage we can see that Hyundai is readying the car for launch in the Indian market. The third generation of the i20 will definitely make a presence at the 2020 Auto Expo and we'll get to know more about the car then. The new-generation Hyundai i20 will come with a host design and styling updates along with several new and updated features and equipment. The new i20 will also get new engines compliant to the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms.

While we don't get to see the full design of the car, we know a little about what the i20 will look like. We know that the car will come with a heavily updated front with a larger cascading grille, new headlamps possibly featuring LED projector lights, and LED foglamps. The test mule also reveals a set sporty, new dual-tone alloy wheels, along with new ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a sharp fin antenna, and LED taillamps.

Under the hood, the new India-spec Hyundai i20 is expected to come with the new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine the powers the new Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai could replace the existing 1.4-litre CRDI engine with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the Kia Seltos, but these details are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Hyundai will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and even the newly launched Tata Altroz.

