2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variants & Engine Details Out

Hyundai Motor India pulled the wraps off the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios earlier today and the hatchback is all set to hit the market later this month on August 20, 2019. India has been the lead market to develop the third generation Grand i10 (i10 globally) and will also be the first market to get the model ahead of its launch in Europe later this year. In India, the Grand i10 Nios will co-exist with the current model. Hyundai has commenced accepting bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios ahead of its launch and we now have more details on the variants, colours, engine and transmission options that will be available on the upcoming hatchback.

Also Read: Hyundai Names Its New Hatchback Grand i10 Nios; Bookings Open

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 7 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets an evolutionary design language

The 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines right from the start that will be available across 10 variants. The automaker plans to offer seven variants of the petrol version starting from the base Era trim, followed by the Magna, Sportz and the range-topping Asta. The diesel versions, on the other hand, will be available in three trims - Magna, Sportz and Asta. The Sportz petrol will also get a dual-tone trim on offer. Hyundai is clearly expecting a stronger demand for the petrol over diesel, which explains a wider availability of the engine option across multiple variants.

Engine options on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be carried over from the current model with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and the 1.2-litre CRDi diesel set to power the hatchback. It's unclear if there will be any changes to the power output, but the engines are expected to be BS6 ready from the launch itself. Both engines on the Grand i10 Nios will be paired with a 5-speed manual, while there will be Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) on offer as well. This unit is likely the same as the one on the Hyundai Santro but will be tuned for differently. The Grand i10 Nios petrol AMT will be available in two trims - Magna and Sportz. What's also interesting is that there will be a diesel AMT available too this and offered on the Sportz trim.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be loaded on the feature front and is likely to get segment-first offerings

Furthermore, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be available in six colours - Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Aqua Teal and Alpha Blue. The colour choices though vary depending on the variant. Other visual features on the next generation Grand i10 Nios will include diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome garnish on the door handles, swept-up headlamps with projector lens and more.

Also Read: Exclusive: India To Get Next Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Ahead Of Europe

On the design front, the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios looks promising with a lot of influence from the company's global design language. The styling is evolutionary and looks quite similar to the all-new Santro, while the cascading grille looks prominent. The grille also integrates the daytime running lights, which does look like a nice touch on the hatchback. The profile looks compact with the floating roof on the C-pillar that helps curb the tall stance on the model. Hyundai is yet to fully reveal the rear design, but expected to see small wraparound taillights.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior Explained

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be based on the same platform as the Venue. While the car is not expected to see dramatic in changes in proportions, the wheelbase is expected to longer this time that will liberate more space in the cabin. The model will also come loaded on the feature front with a touchscreen infotainment system sporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, auto climate control, rear AC vents, MID unit, and possibly wireless charging that will be a segment-first feature.

Complete details including the performance figures, fuel efficiency numbers and availability will be revealed on August 20. The hatchback will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Nissan Micra, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.