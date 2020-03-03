2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched next month with three engine options and in five variants.

The launch of the all-new Hyundai Creta is just around the corner. It's finally going on sale in India this month and a lot has changed on India's favourite compact SUV. In fact! That's an understatement. From what we saw at the Auto Expo 2020 when it broke cover and later when details came in, it's an entirely new model all-together with new looks, new interiors with added features and completely new engine line-up. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

Looks Modern

The 2020 Hyundai Creta looks completely different from its predecessor..

The new Hyundai Creta is a complete departure from its predecessor when it comes to appearance. Though the silhouette largely remains the same with identical design of the pillars, the proportions and corers are much more curvaceous which looks sort of more contemporary and really nice. The front end is completely new with the 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps integrating the new boomerang-shaped DRLs. The bumpers have been beefed up with new skid plates and there are new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as well. The car rear gets distinctively different design at the rear as well with LED taillights having boomerang design elements and a larger rear windscreen which makes the boot gate look tauter, leaving less space for sheet metal on the boot gate. It will be grown up on dimensions as well making more room inside the cabin.

Gets An All-New Cabin

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets an all-new dual-tone cabin finished in black and beige.

While space is not the only thing that's changed for good, the entire cabin of the upcoming Hyundai Creta will be different. The upcoming Hyundai Creta gets an all-new dual-tone cabin finished in black and beige and there are sleek chrome inserts around the air-con vents and door handles. Also for the first time Hyundai Creta gets a flat-bottom steering wheel.

More Features On Offer

The 2020 Creta is loaded to the brim with features and gets a massive 10.4-inch touchscreen.

The most significant update on the inside is in the features department where it is loaded to the brim. It gets paddle-shifters, remote engine start on the manual variant, rear seat headrest cushion, Bose sound system, and two-step rear seat reclining function. The Second-generation Hyundai Creta will also come with a 7-inch display for the instrument console, a massive 10.25-inch horizontal touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink smartwatch app, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear view monitor. As far as safety features are concerned, expect it to get six-airbags along with plethora of other active and passive safety features like anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), rear parking camera with sensors, speed alarm, seat belt reminder, hill-start assist, hill descent control and electronic stability control (ESC) among others.

Drivetrain Options

There will be three engine options available on the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

Like the Kia Seltos which happens to be its sister unit, even the Hyundai Creta will be offered with multiple engine and gearbox combinations which in fact, is sourced from the Seltos. So it gets the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol, all of which are of course BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range and torque convertor on the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT with the 1.4 Turbo motor, and the iVT automatic on the 1.5 petrol mill. There will be multiple driving modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport; and multiple traction control modes - Snow, Sand and Mud.

Variants

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched in five variants.

The new Hyundai Creta will be launched in India in five trims - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) across different engine and gearbox combination.

