2020 Hyundai Creta: Variants Explained

The new generation Hyundai Creta has been finally launched and we now have complete details on the compact SUV. Bookings for the 2020 Creta commenced earlier this month and the model has garnered over 14,000 orders, 50 per cent of which are for the diesel variants. The new generation Creta is being offered across an expansive 14 variants across three engine options. This includes the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and diesel respectively, as well as the 1.4-litre T-GDI turbo petrol. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and automatic, along with the Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) and a 7-speed DCT. Not sure which variant to opt for? Here's a breakdown of what each variant has to offer on the 2020 Hyundai Creta compact SUV.

The new generation Hyundai Creta is one of the most fuel-efficient offerings in its class

2020 Hyundai Creta E: ₹ 9.99 lakh

Essentially the bare-bones version, the new generation Hyundai Creta E trim is available only with the 1.5-litre diesel manual powertrain. The variant packs in the minimum including the dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, IRVM, front seatbelts with pre-tensioner, seatbelt reminder, immobiliser, and speed sensing door lock. The E variant misses out on the fancy bits on the exterior including the alloy wheels, gloss black finished pillars, LED DRLs, LED taillights and the trio beam LED headlights. The E trim also misses out on the chrome finish on the cascading grille but does get ORVM integrated LED turn indicators and the rear spoiler. The cabin gets the dual-tone colour scheme but misses out on the leather upholstery, orange accents, ambient lighting and more, seen on the higher variants.

In terms of features, second-generation Hyundai Creta comes with follow-me-home headlamps, foldable key fob, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front console centre armrest, electric tailgate release, and rear AC vents. The E trim gets power windows, cooled glovebox and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard, along with the height-adjustable driver's seat. The base trim does miss out on an audio system.

2020 Hyundai Creta EX: ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 11.49 lakh

The Hyundai Creta EX is offered on the diesel and petrol versions of the SUV and this is, in fact, the base trim for the petrol model. In addition to all that offered on the base E trim, the new Creta EX variant brings the shark fin antenna, LED map and reading lamps, a USB charger upfront and a sunglass holder to the model. You also get the Arkamys audio system with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, Bluetooth telephony, audio control and more.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta S packs in the much of the features at a competitive price tag

2020 Hyundai Creta S: ₹ 11.72 lakh - ₹ 12.77 lakh

The mid-level 2020 Hyundai Creta S is offered on the 1.5 petrol and diesel manual versions, and adds front fog lamps, rear defogger with timer, driver rearview monitor and auto headlamps. Exterior upgrades including stylised 16-inch steel wheels, LED taillights and silver-finished roof rails as opposed to black on the base trims. Inside, the Creta S trim silver-finished door handles for the interior, rear parcel tray and rear window sunshade. The feature list comprises cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, climate control, USB charger for the second row, rear wiper and washer. The S variant carries over the 8-inch infotainment screen, Arkamys sound system and Bluetooth connectivity.

2020 Hyundai Creta SX: ₹ 13.46 lakh - ₹ 15.99 lakh

Moving into the top variants, the 2020 Hyundai Creta SX is offered across all three engines and the four transmission options. The SX trims packs in rear disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, child seat anchor, puddle lamps with welcome function and a burglar alarm. Aesthetically, the Creta SX gets larger silver-finished, 17-inch alloy wheels, while the DCT version gets grey-finished alloys. The DCT version also gets twin-tip exhausts, matt black finished skid plate, dual-tone colour options and more.

Exterior upgrades include bi-functional projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome-finished cascading grille and black side sill garnish. The interior gets the black and beige colour theme, but the DCT version further gets all-black interiors with the orange colour pack that brings black fabric seats with contrast orange piping, orange accents around the AC vents, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The feature list includes ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake and auto hold, air purifier, driving modes, traction control modes, paddle shifters, rear centre armrest with cupholders, and driver side power window with auto up/down function. Furthermore, there's the new 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car tech, smartphone wireless charger, and BlueLink integrated smartwatch app.

The new Creta SX's cabin is feature-laden and gets the 10-24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the 7-inch screen for the console is offered only on the SX (O) variant

2020 Hyundai Creta SX (O): ₹ 15.79 lakh - ₹ 17.20 lakh

Available across all variants, barring the petrol manual, the top-of-the-line Hyundai Creta SX (O) brings side and curtain airbags, electrochromic mirror, height-adjustable front seatbelts and lane change indicator flash adjustment. There are exterior upgrades including the 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the dark-chrome finished grille on the DCT variants, along with the black leather upholstery with orange piping. The cabin gets seat grey and black upholstery as standard, and a door armrest too on the SX (O).

Inside, the top-of-the-line Creta SX (O) brings a 7-inch digital display for the instrument console, ventilated front seats, eight-way adjustable driver's seat, TPMS Highline, and remote start on the manual version.

Conclusion

The new generation Hyundai Creta has been priced on par with its rivals without straying too far from the predecessor. The sub ₹ 10 lakh does continue to make the SUV very competitive in the segment, even as the higher trims are now more expensive with the range-topping variant priced at ₹ 17.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Those look at the most value-conscious variant, it is the EX that manages to offer all the modern-day essentials at a decent price tag, whereas the top SX variant manages to give the right premium exterior style and an extensive feature list. Those looking at balance though will appreciate the S variant that packs in the best of both worlds.

