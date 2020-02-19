2020 Hyundai Creta To Launch In March; Details Out

Hyundai is all set to launch the new generation of the Creta in India on March 17, 2020. The car made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and at that point in time we only got to see what it looked like from the outside. In terms of design, the new Creta is definitely several notches higher than its predecessor. The tailgate is sculpted with sharp lines and the rear number plate housing has moved up. There's of course, the signature cascading grille which is flanked by DRLs and the LED lamps are easily identifiable. Moreover, the next-gen Creta has grown in dimensions but retains the overall curvy silhouette.

The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design language.

As far as engine options go, the next gen Hyundai Creta will have the same powertrains as the Kia Seltos. So, expect a BS6 compliant range - a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, as well as the 140 bhp, 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual clutch transmission). The three engine types will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel gets an option of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic too.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a larger touchscreen unit now.

On the features front, there will be a lot more on offer. The new-gen Hyundai Creta now gets a slightly larger screen as well. The screen will see a layout in portrait mode and will also pair up with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app and telematics solution. The new Creta will get an eSIM or embedded sim card to access all data features including emergency response and concierge services.

The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag setup on top spec models, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard.

