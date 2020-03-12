2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Starts Arriving At Dealerships

The new generation Hyundai Creta is all set to be launched in India next week. Unveiled at Auto Expo last month, the SUV has garnered over 10,000 pre-bookings in just one week, as the company commenced bookings on March 2. Interested customers can pre-book the new-gen Creta SUV with a token amount of Rs 25,000 across all Hyundai dealerships in India. The Hyundai Creta has now started arriving at dealerships and we have exclusive images of the car in the showroom. Hyundai clearly wants to provide its customers with all the details before they lock in on buying the car. While the price of the car will be announced on March 16, we know that the all-new Hyundai Creta will lock horns with the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster and the Kia Seltos. The 2020 Creta will sport significant changes on the exterior and interior fronts along with new BS6 compliant engines. The South Korean automaker will introduce the new-generation Creta in five trim levels - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

Pre-bookings have begun for the new generation Hyundai Creta ahead of its launch

Aesthetically, the SUV will carry an all-new front with the company's signature 3D cascading grille, which will be flanked by LED headlamps along with new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. Additional updates on the car are all-new bumpers, new bull-bar shaped silver cladding, new fog lamps, floating roofline, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps. The SUV will be offered in eight colours - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue, Deep Forest and Titan Grey. The turbo-variants will be made available in dual-tone only.

The cabin gets a complete overhaul over the current version, the new Creta is more feature-loaded

On the inside, the SUV will sport dual-tone black/beige scheme with all-new dashboard layout adding premium character to the car. The car will also be equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Air-Con controls, a 7-inch instrument cluster, new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, Hyundai's BlueLink technology with over 50 connected car features. Additional features that will be seen on the SUV are a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview monitor.

The new-generation Hyundai Creta will be offered in 14 variants

Mechanically, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be offered in three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol and 1.5-litre VGT diesel. The naturally aspirated unit and turbo petrol engines will make 113 bhp and 144 Nm & 138 bhp and 242 Nm respectively. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will develop 113 bhp and 250 Nm torques. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual as standard across the range along with optional 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre Turbo petrol), 6-speed torque convertor (1.5-litre diesel) and the iVT automatic (1.5-litre Petrol).

