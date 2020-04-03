Hyundai Dispatched Over 6,700 Units Of The Creta To Dealers Last Month

Hyundai India kicked-off the year 2020 on a positive note by launching the new generation Creta SUV. The company first revealed the car at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and then officially launched the SUV in India on March 16, 2020. The South Korean carmaker initiated deliveries for the new Creta by giving the first unit to its brand ambassador, actor Shah Rukh Khan. carandbike can confirm that to date, the company has dispatched 6,703 units of new Creta to its dealers across India. Notably, the nation-wide lockdown was imposed on March 22, which is less than a week after the Creta was launched in India. But the company managed to send across the specified number of cars to its dealers in just 5 days after the launch.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta packs three powertrain options

The company has complied with the government's order to stop operations at its production facility which has taken a toll on its sales numbers for the last month, and the same is expected to continue in April. At the end of the lockdown period, Hyundai is looking to ship over 10,000 units each month to dealers throughout the country, which will cater to the demand in the market.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV is offered in a total of 14 variants across 5 trim levels - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O). The SUV gets signature-style triple slat cascading chrome grille, a long bonnet with muscular creases, Trio Beam LED headlamps with Crescent Glow LED DRLs, front skid plate, front fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome-finished door handles, LED tail lamps and a twin-tip exhaust. The SUV comes in 10 body colours - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry and Deep Forest (Turbo Only). The two dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets black-beige interiors, while the turbo variant features all-black interiors with an orange colour pack

On the inside, the SUV is loaded with plush new black and beige interiors giving modern yet sophisticated. The main underlines of the new-gen Creta are 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, front row ventilated seats, leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel, driver rearview monitor, voice-enabled smart Panoramic sunroof, and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. The SUV is also equipped with Blue Link telematics system with 50+ connected vehicle functions. The car is loaded with six airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, Hill-start assist control, and much more.

Mechanically, the new Creta SUV comes powered with three BS6 engines that are borrowed from Kia Seltos. The two petrol engines - 1.5-litre MPi and 1.4-litre T-GDi Turbo are capable of making 113 bhp, 144 Nm & 138 bhp, 242 Nm of power figures respectively. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit churns out 113 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 250 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by 6-speed MT as standard along with optional iVT (1.5 Petrol), 6-speed AT (Turbo), and 7-speed DCT (1.5 Diesel). The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh and the top-end model costs ₹ 17.20 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom).

