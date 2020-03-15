2020 Hyundai Creta: Price Expectation

The 2020 Hyundai Creta compact SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on March 16. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the second generation Creta SUV is based on the new iX25 that was unveiled in China last year. The new-gen model comes with new exterior design and styling, all-new interior, and a host of new and updated features, including Hyundai's Blue Link technology with 50 connected car features. The new Creta will also come with a set of new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines, however, the one thing that is still unknown is the price, which will be announced at the time of the launch.

Currently, the Hyundai Creta is priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, to get a competitive advantage over its existing rivals, especially, the Kia Seltos, the company is likely to launch the new-gen Creta with a similar starting price of ₹ 9.90 lakh, going all the up to ₹ 17.50 lakh. Nevertheless, the prices will be introductory and are expected to be revised in the first 3 months.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will be bigger and better than its predecessor in every way.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a new face featuring a 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new split LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and now come with a bull-bar shaped silver cladding and new foglamps. The SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps, that match the headlamp design.

The new Hyundai Creta comes with a dual tone cabin with minimalistic design, featuring a new infotainment display with Blue Link technology

Similarly, the cabin too comes with an all-new look, with a minimalistic design, featuring dual-tone interior and a new dashboard that adds an upmarket feel to the car. The centre of attraction is a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with other in-car controls positioned below, and a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel in addition to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new-gen Creta will also get Hyundai's connected car tech - BlueLink with over 50 connected car features. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view monitor. The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, rear AC vents and more.

The top-end variant of the Hyundai Creta will also have a panoramic sunroof

The Hyundai Creta will come in 5 variants - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) and three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines are tuned to churn out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4 Turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

