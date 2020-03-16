2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, the new generation Hyundai Creta is all set to go on sale today and the new model is a complete overhaul over its predecessor. The car made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and is based on the Hyundai ix25 that was showcased in China last year. The Creta is a segment leader in the compact SUV segment and the pressure is high on the new model to keep that momentum going. The new version gets a complete revision in design and style, and a host of new features as well including several segment firsts.

It gets new 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new split LED.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a new face featuring a 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new split LED daytime running lamps, all inspired from the larger Palisade SUV. The bumper is also new and the SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There are new LED taillights that match the headlamp design.

There's a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Inside, the new Creta gets an all-new dual-tone interior with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with other in-car controls positioned below. There's a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new-gen Creta will also BlueLink tech with over 50 connected car features. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view monitor.

The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design language.

Engine options will include the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual that will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4 Turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor. The new generation Creta will be offered in a total of 14 variants.

Catch all the live updates here from the launch of the new generation Hyundai Creta.