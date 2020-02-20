New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Sketches Released

The 2020 Hyundai Creta's cabin will be a lot more upmarket and feature packed, and it'll be different from the one seen in the China-spec iX25. The SUV is slated to be launched on March 17.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with an upmarket cabin with a new infotainment display and more features

Hyundai is all set to launch the new generation of the Creta in India on March 17, 2020. The company showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020 and it was only time when we'd get to see the inside of the car. The car showcased at the Expo did not reveal much about the cabin, but now the company has teased the sketch of the cabin which gives us a peek into what to expect on the inside.

Hyundai Creta

11.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Creta

f0c3hln8

2020 Hyundai Creta gets an updated dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system

To begin with the car will come with ventilated front seats and that is a big thumbs up. The sketches reveal the new steering wheel and also the vertically stacked air vents at both ends. The design of the dashboard is clean and really adds on to the minimalist design approach of the company in its cars. Yes, there will be less buttons on the centre console and that makes way for a big touchscreen infotainment system. There's no doubt that the new generation Creta will come with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and wireless charging too will be on offer.

nvuo84tk

2020 Hyundai Creta will also feature dual-tone upholstery with ventilated front seats

There's also the climate control system on the centre console which then merges into the armrest. From what we saw at the Expo, the Hyundai Creta does look spacious on the inside and we wait to see what it's all about when we get a chance to see it in the flesh when it's launched.

The sketches also show an all digital instrument cluster but we have no confirmation on this from the company. The five seater layout continues on the compact SUV and we expect it to provide more space on the rear seat and also luggage space. We wait to get the figures on that.

