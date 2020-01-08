2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch Details Revealed

Hyundai will kick start the new year with the launch of the Aura subcompact sedan, but there's a lot more that is in the pipeline. Of course, the next step for the company will be to bring in the next generation of the compact SUV Creta into the country and there are a lot of people who have been asking us about this on our forums and even on social media. We can now confirm that the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched in India very soon. Sources inside Hyundai headquarters in Korea have told carandbike that the new generation of the Creta will arrive by mid-March 2020. We will get a glimpse of the car earlier though at the Auto Expo 2020.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets the signature cascading grille flanked by DRLs

The second gen Hyundai Creta will hope to emulate the success of its predecessor in terms of sales and popularity. The current car remains one of the leading cars in its segment, however, the newer entrants like the Kia Seltos and even the MG Hector have made life tough for this SUV. Hyundai has been testing the new-gen Creta in the country and even though under camouflage, we've been able to see design elements like the triangular LED tail lamps and new alloy wheels are apparent. The tailgate is sculpted with sharp lines and the rear number plate housing has moved up. There's of course, the signature cascading grille which is flanked by DRLs and the LED lamps are easily identifiable. Moreover, the next-gen Creta has grown in dimensions but retains the overall curvy silhouette.

As far as engine options go, the next gen Hyundai Creta will have the same powertrains as the Kia Seltos. So, expect a BS6 compliant range - a 1.5 petrol and 1,5 diesel, as well as the 140 bhp, 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual clutch transmission). The three engine types will come with a 6-Speed manual gearbox. The diesel is expected with an option of a 6-Speed torque convertor automatic too.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta comes with premium all-black interior featuring a larger centre console and new infotainment system

On the features front, there will be a lot more on offer. The new-gen Hyundai Creta it is now expected to get a slightly larger 10.4-inch screen instead. The screen will see a layout in portrait mode and will also pair up with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app and telematics solution. The Creta, then will come with an too will get an eSIM or embedded sim card to access all data features including emergency response and concierge services.

The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag top spec across engines, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard. Some top trims will also sport a sunroof - along with an inbuilt air purifier, power adjust front seats, and Blue Link connected car services. There'll also be a flat bottom steering on offer which will give it some sporty credentials.

