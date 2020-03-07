New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Creta: How It's Made

The manufacturing of the new-generation Hyundai Creta has begun in full swing at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and we had access to the entire assembly line. Let us paint you a picture of how the new-generation Creta is manufactured.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
We take you through the complete process of how the all-new Hyundai Creta is manufactured

Highlights

  • The all-new Hyundai Creta will be launched on March 17, 2020
  • Hyundai is already begun manufacturing the new Creta at its plant
  • The new Creta will have two petrol and one diesel engine on offer

The one car or rather SUV that has been buzzing and will continue to do so for some time now is the new-generation Hyundai Creta. It was showcased in flesh at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be launched in India on March 17, 2020 and we will be driving the car soon too. We had the opportunity to experience the complete manufacturing process of the new Creta at Hyundai's plant in Chennai. And when we say 'complete manufacturing process' we mean it!

Also Read: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Will Get BlueLink Connectivity

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10 Nios

Aura

Santro

New Verna

Grand i10

Kona Electric

i20 Active

Xcent

Tucson

Elantra

Press Shop

l7rrqjn8

(The press shop is where the body panels are pressed and stamped into shape )

The press shop literally makes the building blocks of any car. What happens is, first a coil of sheet metal (steel, in this case) arrives at the press shop. Then, it is cut into desired lengths and then it is pressed and stamped into different body panels, such as the roof, doors, fenders, bonnets and so on. So, we first visited the press shop at the Hyundai plant and saw the roof panel being stamped in the Hyundai's Rotem press machine and literally being rolled hot off the press!

Body Shop

gqlrhsq

(Once the body shell or Body in White is ready, a 3D scanner scans the shell at 1,200 points for discrepancies)

Once all the body panels are beaten into shape, then all those parts are sent to the body shop where all panels are welded together. You would be interested to know that there are 1,683 welding spots per car and all of which is done by 220 4th generation robots. 100 per cent of the welding process is completely automated. The completion of the welding process results in the making of the new-generation Creta's body shell. About 74.3 per cent of the body shell is made of advanced high strength steel and it weighs about 297 kg. Once a body-in-white (BIW) is complete, it goes through special 3D scanner that checks over 1,200 points on the shell for anomalies and discrepancies.

Also Read: Bookings For New-Generation Hyundai Creta Open

Engine

1eck50a4

(The Hyundai India plant will manufacture only the 1.5-litre diesel engine for the all-new Creta. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre petrol will be imported)

After the press shop and the body shop, we visited the engine bay where the 1.5-litre diesel engine for the Creta is manufactured. The petrol engines will be imported while the diesel engine is being manufactured at the plant itself. The all-new Creta will have a total of three engine options, which are a 1.4-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will have a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will be offered with just a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Paint Shop

p17kvc2o

(The body shell is taken to the paint shop for a thorough anti-corrosion treatment, applying paint and making the car waterproof)

Well, for reasons of our well-being, Hyundai decided to keep the paint shop out of bounds because firstly, the entire process is quite complicated and completely automated and like a paint shop would be, there are a lot of chemicals in play. In a gist, each body shell (BIW) is dipped multiple times in a variety of solutions to give it anti-corrosion treatment and cleans the metal for paint application. Once, the paint is applied, the BIW is baked in an oven, which makes the paint better resistant to chips, dings and so on. Also, the sealant is applied in order to make the car waterproof and the final checks are carried out.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Engine & Variants Revealed

Assembly Line

ifmbabns

(The assembly line is where the magic happens and the entire SUV comes together)

This is where the magic happens and the new-generation Creta comes together. The assembly line in Plant 1, at Hyundai's Chennai plant can cater to seven models and in multiple trims. The assembly line is 960 metres in length and 154 stations and can assemble 330,000 cars a year. The A1 assembly line works at a speed of 45 units per hour. The body shell is fitted with doors, wheels, engine, fuel tank, axles, gearbox, headlamps and all the internal paraphernalia. And finally, the car is ready to be tested and sent to the PDI bay. Of course, once the car is completely ready, it needs to be tested and driven to make sure it is ready and performing flawlessly before it is shipped out.

Pre-Delivery Inspection

slqirnmg

(The PDI or pre-delivery inspection bay is the place where the car is checked inside out for anomalies and the final touches are applied, such as putting on the badging)

This is where the final touches to the new-generation Creta are applied before it is ready to hit the showrooms. The SUV is checked for anomalies inside out and the badges are applied as per the engine options and trim. The paint, the lights, the horn, the wipers and everything is checked and the technician confirms whether all functions of the car are working in perfect manner or not. Once the PDI checklist is tallied, the car is ready to be shipped out to showrooms!

0 Comments

Photography: Pawan Dagia

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.57 - 9.15 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.36 - 10.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.48 - 7.46 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Car India Begins Taking Pre-Launch Bookings For New WR-V Facelift
Honda Car India Begins Taking Pre-Launch Bookings For New WR-V Facelift
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities