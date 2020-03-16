2020 Hyundai Creta Fuel Efficiency Figures Out; More Frugal Than The Kia Seltos

Hyundai India is all set to launch the new generation Creta today. Ahead of the announcement of the price though, Hyundai has revealed the ARAI fuel-efficiency numbers of the all-new Creta and, one look at the numbers and we can tell you that it is more fuel efficient than its sibling the Kia Seltos, which shares same engines.

The Hyundai Creta also shares its platform with the Seltos.

Notably, the new generation Creta SUV also shares its platform and transmissions with the Kia Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol paired with a 6 speed manual gearbox is claimed to deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 16.8 kmpl whereas the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mated with a 7-speed DCT gearbox also delivers the same mileage of 16.8 Kmpl. The similar variants of Kia Seltos deliver 16.5 kmpl, making the Creta the more efficient of the two.

New-Gen Hyundai Creta To Come With Blue Link Connected Car Tech.

The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel BS6 engine on the new Creta with 6-speed manual gearbox is claimed to return a mileage of 21.4 kmpl, which is also higher than Seltos' diesel manual variant offering 21 kmpl of mileage. The same engine on Creta with the 6-speed AT delivers 18.5 kmpl. The naturally aspirated petrol engine with intelligent variable transmission returns an ARAI certified mileage of 16.9 kmpl.

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta has been revamped as well.

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta comes in three powertrain options - 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel units put out 113 bhp, 144Nm & 113 bhp, 250Nm respectively. The turbo petrol engine produces 138 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 242 Nm.

The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design language.

Talking about the other rivals, Tata Harrier ARAI mileage figure is 16.7 kmpl for both manual and automatic variants. The 1.5-litre engine on MG Hector with manual and automatic transmissions return mileage of 14.16 kmpl and 13.96 kmpl respectively. Moreover, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is claimed to return fuel economy of 17.41 kmpl.

