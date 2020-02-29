2020 Hyundai Creta Engine & Variants Revealed

The new generation Hyundai Creta will go on sale on March 17, 2020 in India

The next-generation Hyundai Creta made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and the compact SUV is scheduled to go on sale in the country on March 17, 2020. With the countdown begun for the launch, the automaker has now revealed more details on the upcoming model including the engines and the variants that will be on offer. The 2020 Creta will be sold with three engine options and a whopping 14 variants. The new Hyundai Creta will be offered in five main variants - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) across different engine and gearbox options.

With respect to the engines, the new-generation Hyundai Creta will get the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol, all of which are BS6 compliant. The engines already power the Kia Seltos within the Hyundai Group and replace the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre seen on the current Creta. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and torque convertor, 7-speed DCT, and the iVT automatic on the SUV. There will be multiple driving modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport; and multiple traction control modes - Snow, Sand and Mud.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will feature dual-tone upholstery with ventilated front seats

In terms of engine availability, the 1.5-litre petrol engine will be offered from the EX trim onwards, going up to the SX (O) trim. The 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, will be offered right from the base E variant. There will be a diesel automatic too available on the top SX and SX (O) variants of the SUV.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will be loaded on the feature front with a host of segment firsts. The compact SUV will come with paddle-shifters, remote engine start on the manual variant, rear seat headrest cushion, Bose sound system, and two-step rear seat reclining function. The SUV will also come with a 7-inch display for the instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink smartwatch app, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview monitor.

The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design language

Visually, the new Creta gets a completely new front design with the 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new boomerang-shaped DRLs. The bumpers have been beefed up with new skid plates and there are new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as well. The car rear gets distinctively different design with the LED taillights carrying the boomerang element. The new version is also expected to be more spacious with a larger boot while offering better legroom than the outgoing version.

The current generation Hyundai Creta is priced just a shade under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and we do expect the new model to get a similar price tag keeping things aggressive. The SUV will lock horns against a number of offerings including the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the Tata Harrier.

