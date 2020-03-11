2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 10,000 Units Mark

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV has recently crossed the 10,000 units mark in just 10 days. First unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai opened pre-bookings for the car on March 2 for a token of ₹ 25,000. Slated to be launched on March 17, the new-gen Creta will come with major changes to the exterior and interior, along with a new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines, borrowed from the Kia Seltos. Upon launch, the new Hyundai Creta will compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the Renault Duster.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets new 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new boomerang-shaped DRLs

Hyundai will be launching the Creta in five trims - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) and three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4 Turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

Visually, the SUV comes with a new front section featuring a 3D cascading grille flanked by the larger LED headlamps with new boomerang-shaped DRLs. The bumper is also new and now come with a bull-bar shaped silver cladding and new foglamps. The SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps, that match the headlamp design.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets an all-new cabin with dual tone treatment and flat-bottom steering wheel

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone beige/black treatment with a new dashboard that adds an upmarket feel to the car. You get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Air-Con controls positioned below, and a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel along with a digital 7-inch instrument cluster. The dashboard also features sleek-looking vertically mounted air-con vents on either end and horizontal ones at the centre. Furthermore, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new-gen Creta will also get Hyundai's connected car tech - BlueLink with over 50 connected car features. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview monitor.

